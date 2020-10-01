Kameleoon delivers ROI of 291% and $5.8 million in benefits to enterprise organizations according to new Total Economic Impact study

NEW YORK and LONDON, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kameleoon today released a commissioned Total Economic Impact (TEI) study conducted by Forrester Consulting, which highlights that enterprise organizations that deploy its AI-driven experimentation and personalization platform benefit from a three-year ROI of 291% and payback in under three months.

Study conducted by an independent research firm confirms that Kameleoon's testing and personalization platform improves conversion rates, increases cross-sell and reduces campaign costs

The study, titled The Total Economic Impact of Kameleoon, found that brands deploying Kameleoon obtained $5.8 million in benefits over three years, made up of increased e-commerce sales and revenues, improved engagement and reduced campaign setup time and resources.

Kameleoon is a powerful web and full stack experimentation and personalization platform for digital product owners and marketers who want to increase conversions and drive exponential online revenue growth. With features including A/B testing, user segmentation, behavioral targeting and real-time data, Kameleoon helps businesses to increase online conversions and maximise revenue.

Forrester conducted in-depth interviews with multiple Kameleoon customers across industries including e-commerce, travel, automotive and retail about their projected results. The insights from these interviews were used to develop a composite organization to quantify the benefits, costs, and risks associated with an investment in Kameleoon.

Benefits identified over a three year period include:

Up to 15% improvement in conversion rates by optimizing the web visitor experience and personalizing interactions toward improving conversion. This represents a three-year risk-adjusted benefit of $5,056,364 in present value.

in present value. Up to 30% increase in cross-sell transactions, with Kameleoon's behavioral and contextual-based analysis enabling brands to increase the number of successful cross-selling campaigns. This represents a cumulative three-year risk-adjusted benefit of $577,728 .

. 49% reduction in campaign setup effort. Kameleoon's AI-powered personalization capabilities and dynamic allocation of web traffic to conversion propensity buckets significantly reduces the time needed to set up campaigns and design web experiences and interactions, while increasing marketers' autonomy with intuitive and user-friendly interfaces. This represents a benefit of $157,898 in present value over three years.

In addition, customers identified the following unquantified benefits: