P&G Professional Partners With Lyft to Develop New Cleaning Guide for Drivers

In addition to keeping their vehicles clean, Lyft’s Health Safety Program requires drivers and riders alike to agree to wear face coverings throughout the ride, keep windows open, and not ride if they have COVID-19, or have related symptoms, in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control’s (CDC) recommendations.

P&G Professional , the away-from-home division of Procter & Gamble, today announced a partnership with Lyft to provide cleaning and disinfection products for drivers to use as part of Lyft’s Health Safety Program. The newly announced clean ride guide , created in collaboration with P&G Professional and medical experts at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center (UTHSC), recommends that drivers use Spic and Span Disinfecting All Purpose Spray and Glass Cleaner and Microban 24 Professional to clean and disinfect their vehicles as an added layer of protection against COVID-19. The familiar products are found on the EPA-Approved Products on List N for use against SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).

“As people across America continue to use Lyft, we’re proud to offer drivers the products that will help provide a clean and disinfected space for themselves and their passengers,” said Paul Edmondson, Vice President North America P&G Professional. “By using familiar, trusted brands like Spic and Span and Microban 24 Professional as part of their Health Safety Program, Lyft drivers and riders can feel more comfortable in their next ride.”

The rideshare-specific cleaning process offers guidance for drivers on how to effectively sanitize their vehicles, including step-by-step instructions for surfaces like door handles, seat belts, floor mats, steering wheels, center consoles, and shared spaces like partitions.

“Drivers continue to use Lyft as a flexible earning opportunity and we’re committed to equipping them with the information they need to guard against COVID-19,” said Angie Westbrock, VP of Global Operations and Head of Lyft’s COVID-19 Response Task Force. “We are constantly looking for ways to build upon our Health Safety Program to make the Lyft community feel as safe and comfortable as possible, and we hope our unique partnership with P&G Professional and The University of Tennessee Health Science Center will give both drivers and riders extra peace of mind during this time.”

In a recent survey conducted by P&G Professional, more than one third of respondents (37 percent) are extremely concerned about COVID-19, and a majority indicated that they would patronize a business if they know and trust the cleaning brands used by that business (70 percent).

