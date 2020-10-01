 

P&G Professional Partners With Lyft to Develop New Cleaning Guide for Drivers

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
P&G Professional, the away-from-home division of Procter & Gamble, today announced a partnership with Lyft to provide cleaning and disinfection products for drivers to use as part of Lyft’s Health Safety Program. The newly announced clean ride guide, created in collaboration with P&G Professional and medical experts at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center (UTHSC), recommends that drivers use Spic and Span Disinfecting All Purpose Spray and Glass Cleaner and Microban 24 Professional to clean and disinfect their vehicles as an added layer of protection against COVID-19. The familiar products are found on the EPA-Approved Products on List N for use against SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).

In addition to keeping their vehicles clean, Lyft’s Health Safety Program requires drivers and riders alike to agree to wear face coverings throughout the ride, keep windows open, and not ride if they have COVID-19, or have related symptoms, in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control’s (CDC) recommendations.

“As people across America continue to use Lyft, we’re proud to offer drivers the products that will help provide a clean and disinfected space for themselves and their passengers,” said Paul Edmondson, Vice President North America P&G Professional. “By using familiar, trusted brands like Spic and Span and Microban 24 Professional as part of their Health Safety Program, Lyft drivers and riders can feel more comfortable in their next ride.”

The rideshare-specific cleaning process offers guidance for drivers on how to effectively sanitize their vehicles, including step-by-step instructions for surfaces like door handles, seat belts, floor mats, steering wheels, center consoles, and shared spaces like partitions.

“Drivers continue to use Lyft as a flexible earning opportunity and we’re committed to equipping them with the information they need to guard against COVID-19,” said Angie Westbrock, VP of Global Operations and Head of Lyft’s COVID-19 Response Task Force. “We are constantly looking for ways to build upon our Health Safety Program to make the Lyft community feel as safe and comfortable as possible, and we hope our unique partnership with P&G Professional and The University of Tennessee Health Science Center will give both drivers and riders extra peace of mind during this time.”

In a recent survey conducted by P&G Professional, more than one third of respondents (37 percent) are extremely concerned about COVID-19, and a majority indicated that they would patronize a business if they know and trust the cleaning brands used by that business (70 percent).

About Lyft

Lyft was founded in 2012 by Logan Green and John Zimmer to improve people’s lives with the world’s best transportation, and is available to 95 percent of the United States population as well as select cities in Canada. As the world shifts away from car ownership, Lyft is at the forefront of this massive societal change. Lyft is committed to effecting positive change for our cities and making cities more livable for everyone through initiatives that bridge transportation gaps, and by promoting transportation equity through shared rides, bikeshare systems, electric scooters, and public transit partnerships. We are singularly driven by our mission: to improve people’s lives with the world’s best transportation.

About Procter & Gamble Professional

P&G Professional is the away-from-home division of Procter & Gamble, serving the foodservice, building cleaning and maintenance, healthcare, hospitality, food/drug/mass, and convenience store industries. P&G Professional offers complete solutions utilizing its parent company's scale, trusted brands and strengths in market and consumer understanding. P&G Professional features such brands as Tide Professional, Dawn Professional, Cascade Professional, Mr. Clean Professional, Febreze Professional, Swiffer Professional, Comet, Spic and Span, Bounty, Safeguard, and its own brand, P&G Pro Line. Please visit www.pgpro.com for the latest information about P&G Professional's solutions and services.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always, Ambi Pur, Ariel, Bounty, Charmin, Crest, Dawn, Downy, Fairy, Febreze, Gain, Gillette, Head & Shoulders, Lenor, Olay, Oral-B, Pampers, Pantene, SK-II, Tide, Vicks, and Whisper. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands.

