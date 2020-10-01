 

Giift launches "GiiftPay"

A Mobile Payment Loyalty App for SMEs and Consumers

SINGAPORE, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Giift, the Loyalty Marketplace specializing in the exchange of loyalty currencies (points, miles, gift cards, rewards) announced that it has launched GiiftPay, a Coalition Reward Program for SMEs and consumers.

 

Giift logo

 

A turnkey solution, GiiftPay enables merchants to enroll to the Giift Coalition Program, deploy it instantly through their payment gateway, and issue coalition points to consumers when they pay. GiiftPay also empowers merchants to create and push digital offers to millions of consumers driven by the Coalition Program and boost their business.

GiiftPay is a state-of-the-art solution aligns perfectly the interests of:

  • Small merchants, willing to be part of a large reward program, and to acquire additional customers from the program network;
  • Payment processors, gateways or e-wallets, ready to provide added value services to their merchants, in addition to their standard transactional solutions;
  • Consumers, eager to earn coalition points that they can redeem anywhere.

"GiiftPay offers a unique value proposition for payment gateways, mobile payment technologies, small merchants and consumers at the same time. With GiiftPay, we address a massive market made of thousands of payment processors and e-wallets, millions of SMEs and billions of dollars of daily transactions. Our objective is to deploy GiiftPay within such ecosystem," adds Pascal Xatart, Co-Founder & Director, Giift.

About Giift.com: Giift innovative end to end loyalty technology turns rewards programs into fungible currencies. Giift operates in more than 50 countries, with offices in New York, London, Singapore, Wuhan, Nairobi, Dubai, Jakarta, Mumbai, Colombo, Doha, and Dhaka. Giift business model is transaction based.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1162353/Giift_Logo.jpg

For more information about this story, contact:
pascal.xatart@giift.com
www.giift.com

 

 



