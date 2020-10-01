 

Old National to participate in American Bankers Association’s ‘Banks Never Ask That’ anti-phishing campaign

EVANSVILLE, Ind., Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- October is National Cybersecurity Awareness Month, and Old National is joining the ABA and other banks across the U.S. in a month-long “Banks Never Ask That” anti-phishing campaign. The Federal Trade Commission estimates that consumers lost $1.9 billion to phishing schemes in 2019, and the ongoing pandemic has only increased the threat.

To combat phishing, the #BanksNeverAskThat campaign uses attention-grabbing humor and other engaging content to empower consumers to identify bogus bank communications asking for sensitive information like passwords and social security numbers. For instance, “Do you prefer boxers or briefs?” is used as a humorous example of something a bank would never ever ask you in a text or email. Similarly, the campaign explains, your bank will never ask for your username and password via text or email.

“This campaign is an unprecedented effort by the banking industry to address a growing threat to our customers,” said Rob Nichols, ABA president and CEO. “Thanks to participating banks like Old National, we’re turning the tables on the bad guys by giving consumers the tools they need to spot illegitimate bank communications.”

“At Old National, our number one priority is safeguarding our clients’ finances and helping them secure an even brighter future,” added Old National Chairman and CEO Jim Ryan. “That’s why we’re pleased to participate in this campaign, which we believe will help those in our communities avoid becoming the victims of fraudsters.”

Throughout October, social media posts on Old National’s Facebook and Twitter sites will direct consumers to a special landing page at oldnational.com where they will find fraud awareness tips and information about participating in an ABA-sponsored Banks Never Ask That sweepstakes.

ABOUT OLD NATIONAL
Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB), the holding company of Old National Bank, is the largest bank holding company headquartered in Indiana. With $22.1 billion in assets, it ranks among the top 100 banking companies in the U.S. and has been recognized as a World’s Most Ethical Company by the Ethisphere Institute for nine consecutive years. Since its founding in Evansville in 1834, Old National Bank has focused on community banking by building long-term, highly valued partnerships and keeping our clients at the center of all we do. This is an approach to business that we call The ONB Way. Today, Old National’s footprint includes Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota. In addition to providing extensive services in retail and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management, investment and capital market services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com.

Media Contact:
Kathy Schoettlin, ONB Spokesperson
812-456-7269 or 812-319-2711


