Utz To Be Presenting Sponsor of American League Division Series

Utz Brand, the Official Salty Snack of Major League Baseball, is excited to announce it will be the presenting sponsor of the 2020 American League Division Series (ALDS). Beginning October 5 th and concluding by October 9 th , the ALDS will be broadcast nationally on TBS and see the two best-of-five game series played in San Diego and Los Angeles. With a newly expanded format, this year’s MLB Postseason will be sure to bring some “ crunch time ” excitement.

Utz sponsors the American League Division Series, October 5, 2020. Catch it on TBS! - http://www.utzsnacks.com/scoreutz - (Photo: Business Wire)

In its third season partnering with MLB, Utz has increased its support with advertising, promotions, sampling and a mix of co-branded snack food offerings such as Utz 12 oz White Cheddar Cheeseballs “Baseballs.” And this year’s ALDS will bring some sought-after cheer!

“Utz is extremely proud and excited to sponsor the American League Division Series this year,” said Mark Schreiber, EVP and Chief Customer Officer, Utz Brands, Inc. “Even with this year’s abbreviated season, the MLB Postseason promises to be a time of great competition and celebration. And as America’s pastime, we’re excited to share in this time-honored tradition, baseball and Utz, a classic combination.”

Additionally, Utz will be hosting the ALDS Crunch Time Sweepstakes during this year’s Postseason. Lucky fans can enter on social media to win MLBshop.com credits and a year’s supply of Utz snack food products. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. MUST BE 18+. ENTRY ENDS ON 10/28/2020. VIEW OFFICIAL RULES AND ALTERNATE MEANS OF ENTRY AT ALDS CRUNCH TIME SWEEPSTAKES. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED

Join the conversation by telling Utz about your favorite ALDS Team as well as your favorite Utz potato chip variety on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter: @Utzsnacks

#ScoreUtz

About Utz Brands, Inc.

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE: UTZ) manufactures a diverse portfolio of savory snacks under popular brands including Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian Brand, and TORTIYAHS! among others.

After nearly a century with strong family heritage, Utz continues to have a passion for exciting and delighting consumers with delicious snack foods made from top-quality ingredients. Utz’s products are distributed nationally and internationally through grocery, mass merchant, club, convenience, drug and other channels. Based in Hanover, Pennsylvania, Utz operates fourteen facilities located in Pennsylvania, Alabama, Arizona, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Washington, and Massachusetts. For more information, please visit www.utzsnacks.com or call 1‐800‐FOR‐SNAX.

