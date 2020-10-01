Trey Anastasio Announces The Beacon Jams

Trey Anastasio and MSG Entertainment present The Beacon Jams , an eight-week virtual residency to be streamed for free exclusively on Twitch, live from New York City’s historic Beacon Theatre every Friday at 8:00 pm ET from October 9 through November 27. The Beacon Jams performances will have no live audience and will feature acoustic and electric performances as well as home audience interaction, alongside an array of surprises. All proceeds from The Beacon Jams donations will benefit Phish’s long-running non-profit, the WaterWheel Foundation, and its new Divided Sky Fund (DSF). The proceeds will be used to deliver help to those affected by addiction and help further plans to open a treatment center in Vermont. To watch The Beacon Jams , go to: https://www.twitch.tv/treyanastasio .

Trey Anastasio at the Beacon Theatre (Photo: Angela Cranford/MSG Photos)

WATCH THE BEACON JAMS TEASER

“When we thought about playing the Beacon, I was reminded of the meaning of the word,” Anastasio says. “A beacon is a beam of light, often from a lighthouse, which sends it out to sailors who are lost at sea and all alone. They look for the beacon and it guides them home.

“Sometimes gifts come wrapped in strange packages. A lot of this is thanks to Twitch and our friends and family at MSG Entertainment. When the idea to do these benefits was born, everybody at MSG Entertainment jumped in and partnered with us and the Divided Sky Fund, which is very kind of them. This is an opportunity for forward motion.”

“We’re thrilled to be able to partner with Trey on this very special and first-ever virtual residency at the Beacon Theatre to benefit two immensely important causes – the Divided Sky Fund and the WaterWheel Foundation,” said Darren Pfeffer, executive vice president, MSG Entertainment. “As we navigate the live music scene through this socially distant world, we couldn’t think of a more natural way to bring live music to so many fans for such a great cause. Trey’s connection not only with the Beacon Theatre, but with all our venues over the years, including Madison Square Garden, The Chicago Theatre, and Radio City Music Hall, have made this unique concept a perfect partnership.”