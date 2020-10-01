 

CPS Technologies Corporation Announces Key Addition to Engineering Team

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.10.2020, 19:28  |  43   |   |   

NORTON, Mass., Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPS Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: CPSH), the world leader in metal matrix composites, is pleased to announce the addition of William “Bill” Holmes as Senior Applications Engineer.

Charles DaRosa, VP of Operations, commented, “Bill brings over 30 years of experience in design and process engineering with a focus on serving hybrid microelectronic customers in both defense and commercial markets. His expertise spans the continuum from initial product conceptualization and design through process and manufacturing engineering to product shipment.”

Grant Bennett, CEO, added “Bill Holmes brings both deep technical capability, and wonderful people skills – we are delighted to have him on our team and know our customers will be equally delighted.”

About CPS Technologies Corporation
CPS Technologies Corporation is a global leader in producing metal-matrix composite components and hermetic packages used to improve the reliability and performance of various electrical systems. CPS products are used in motor controllers for hybrid and electric vehicles, high-speed trains, subway cars and wind turbines. They are also used as heat spreaders in internet switches, routers and high-performance microprocessors. CPS also develops and produces metal-matrix composite armor.

CPS Technologies Corporation
Chuck Griffith, Chief Financial Officer
111 South Worcester Street
Norton, MA 02766
Telephone: (508) 222-0614
Web Site: www.alsic.com


