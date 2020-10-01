CPS Technologies Corporation Announces Key Addition to Engineering Team

NORTON, Mass., Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPS Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: CPSH), the world leader in metal matrix composites, is pleased to announce the addition of William “Bill” Holmes as Senior Applications Engineer.



Charles DaRosa, VP of Operations, commented, “Bill brings over 30 years of experience in design and process engineering with a focus on serving hybrid microelectronic customers in both defense and commercial markets. His expertise spans the continuum from initial product conceptualization and design through process and manufacturing engineering to product shipment.”