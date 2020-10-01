NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Makeup Artist Mario Dedivanovic introduces luxury beauty brand MAKEUP BY MARIO, featuring thoughtful, meticulously-crafted formulas infused with Mario's signature techniques. Comprised of 21 high-quality products and tools for eyes and skin, every shade is universal and created for all human skin tones.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8777551-renowned-master-makeup-artist-mario-dedivanovic-launches-makeup-by-mario/

"With MAKEUP BY MARIO, I've taken my signature techniques and transformed them into accessible pro products inspired by the ones I've loved and used throughout my career," says Mario. "When I teach my Masterclasses, I take my students through my entire thought process and demonstrate all of my techniques. Now, my techniques and philosophy are infused into my products."

2020 marks Mario's 20th year as a makeup artist. His namesake brand is the culmination of twenty years of artistry, experience, and experimentation, having worked with some of the most famous faces of our time. From education to social media to innovation, Mario is a visionary and pioneer at the leading edge of the beauty industry. He has built a global following, having taught and popularized the best-known makeup techniques of the last decade and ignited viral trends that have inspired and forever altered the beauty landscape. A respected authority and global sensation, MAKEUP BY MARIO is a new classic in the beauty industry.

A master of invention and reinvention, Mario formulated this collection with an uncompromising emphasis on product performance. "It is my mission that everyone feels secure, confident, and trusts in these products," he says. "MAKEUP BY MARIO is my passion and love for makeup artistry encapsulated in a very intentional collection, crafted to deliver a luxury and professional makeup experience that isn't precious. Everyone should have access to the very best quality formulas. That is so important to me."

MAKEUP BY MARIO will launch exclusively at makeupbymario.com on October 1, 2020, with expansion into further categories starting late 2020 and early 2021.

MAKEUP BY MARIO products are $14 to $48, and available at makeupbymario.com, beginning October 1, 2020.

Follow the brand: @makeupbymario