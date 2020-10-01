 

Orano Wins Several Service Contracts With EDF

Orano has won several contracts with EDF for a total of 150 million of euros worth of business on the French nuclear fleet. These contracts are part of a multi-year call for tenders for the provision of nuclear electricity production support services. They will be spread out over a period until 2025, with an option of extension for two further years.

Within the framework of these contracts, Orano shall provide reactor operation support services for the nuclear power plants at Chinon (Indre-et-Loire) and Belleville-sur-Loire (Cher), in conjunction with its partners Samsic and OMS. The group will carry out the installation and removal of scaffolding and thermal insulation at the Nogent-sur-Seine (Aube) NPP in partnership with ARIS.

As of 2021, the teams from Orano will also performing site support activities for the Saint-Alban NPP (Isère) in conjunction with Samsic.

The sector of operations support for nuclear units covers a broad range of services, from the performance of radiation protection inspection to the transportation of packages, whilst also involving responsibility for tooling warehouses, as well as waste collection and management.

Annually, these worksites will mobilize nearly 600 employees of Orano DS, the Orano group entity responsible for providing services to nuclear sites in operation or undergoing dismantling, on the four sites.

Alain Vandercruyssen, Senior Executive Vice President in charge of Orano’s Dismantling and Services activities and a member of the Orano group Executive Committee, declared: "These new contracts confirm the trust that EDF places in the teams from Orano and its partners who work alongside personnel from EDF on a daily basis. They are also testimony to the solidity of our model of service offers for the nuclear industry, a sector that the group intends to continue to develop with the integration of new skills, particularly in the area of maintenance."

About Orano
 Orano transforms nuclear materials so that they can be used to support the development of society, first and foremost in the field of energy.

The group offers products and services with high added value throughout the entire nuclear fuel cycle, from raw materials to waste treatment. Its activities, from mining to dismantling, as well as in conversion, enrichment, recycling, logistics and engineering, contribute to the production of low-carbon electricity.

Orano and its 16,000 employees bring to bear their expertise and their mastery of cutting-edge technology, as well as their permanent search for innovation and unwavering dedication to safety, to serve their customers in France and abroad.

Orano, giving nuclear energy its full value.

