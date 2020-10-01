 

Electric Vehicle Drivers Apply for $800 Clean Fuel Rebate Before End of Year

During National Drive Electric Week (Sept. 26-Oct. 4), Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is reminding residential customers who have purchased or leased an electric vehicle (EV) to apply for the company’s $800 Clean Fuel Rebate before it concludes at the end of 2020.

In addition, PG&E is announcing today its own commitment to further electrify its vehicle fleet by 2030, including 100% of its light-duty fleet, 10% of its medium-duty fleet and 5% of its heavy-duty fleet.

“Expanding the use of electric vehicles is essential for California to achieve its bold climate goals. PG&E has been an active partner in helping make EVs an option for millions of Californians, including through our Clean Fuel Rebate. We’re also leading the way by adopting EVs for our own fleet. Reducing vehicle emissions is good for our state and good for the environment in which we all live,” said PG&E Interim CEO Bill Smith.

Clean Fuel Rebate Deadline Approaches

PG&E’s Clean Fuel Rebate is a one-time $800 rebate for PG&E residential electric customers who are EV drivers and is in addition to any federal, state or local incentives customers may be eligible for. Launched in 2017, the rebate will be concluding at the end of 2020. To date, PG&E has paid over $92 million to about 145,000 customers through the rebate. The deadline to apply for the rebate is December 31, 2020.

Eligible EV owners can receive one rebate per owned or leased plug-in EV for using electricity as a clean transportation fuel—regardless of when they got their car. To apply, customers need their PG&E account number and vehicle registration documentation such as a registration card or signed purchase agreement.

Customers can learn more about the Clean Fuel Rebate and apply via a simple online application at pge.com/evcleanfuelrebate.

The Clean Fuel Rebate is administered by PG&E in partnership with the California Air Resources Board and the California Public Utilities Commission. It is part of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard initiative, which aims to reduce transportation-related greenhouse gas emissions by encouraging the adoption of clean fuels like electricity. Transportation is the single largest contributor to greenhouse gas emissions in California at 41 percent.

By participating in the Low Carbon Fuel Standard program, PG&E—for the benefit of its EV customers—generates credits for the clean electricity it provides to those customers who charge their EVs at home. After selling these credits to regulated parties under the Low Carbon Fuel Standard, PG&E returns the revenue to customers driving EVs through the Clean Fuel Rebate.

Other Ways PG&E is Helping EV Customers Save

PG&E’s EV Savings Calculator helps customers who are considering purchasing or leasing an EV to compare cars and evaluate total cost of ownership of an EV compared to gas-powered cars. The tool provides customers with a personalized recommendation that includes estimated costs, savings, and rebates or incentives of up to approximately $10,000. Additionally, the EV Savings Calculator allows customers to explore EV rate options available to them and find charging stations in their area. Since launching two years ago, the tool has helped more than 300,000 users calculate their savings. PG&E also offers customers resources for understanding EV charging options.

PG&E has offered special residential EV rates since 2013, with overnight charging costing the equivalent of about $1.70 per gallon of gasoline. EV buyers in California have said saving money on fuel costs is the primary reason they chose to go electric.

In addition, through its EV Charge Network program, PG&E aims to accelerate the adoption of EVs by increasing access to charging at condominiums, apartment buildings and workplaces across Northern and Central California, including at sites in disadvantaged communities. Because 80 percent of EV charging still happens at single-family homes, PG&E is focused on expanding access to other locations to help more drivers consider EVs.

To learn more about PG&E’s support for customers with EVs, rates for EV drivers and other resources, visit pge.com/ev.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), is one of the largest combined natural gas and electric energy companies in the United States. Based in San Francisco, with more than 23,000 employees, the company delivers some of the nation's cleanest energy to 16 million people in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit pge.com and pge.com/news.

