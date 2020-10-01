 

CNH Industrial and Nikola Co-Sponsor Politico’s “Decarbonization of Heavy Transport and the Role of Hydrogen”

London and Phoenix, October 1, 2020

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI/ MI: CNHI) and Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) today co-sponsored Politico’s “Decarbonization of Heavy Transport and the Role of Hydrogen.” The event, which was held earlier today on October 1, 2020, brought together senior EU policymakers, industry experts and representatives from intergovernmental organizations to discuss the best pathway to decarbonize heavy transport and what role hydrogen can play in those ongoing efforts. Gerrit Marx, President Commercial & Specialty Vehicles at CNH Industrial and Nikola Board of Directors member, delivered the event’s introductory remarks.

“We are excited about the opportunities presented by making zero-emission long-haul transport a reality, and enjoyed sharing how hydrogen can contribute to the decarbonization of the heavy transport industry,” said Mr. Marx. “This transformation has already begun and CNH Industrial is at the forefront. We are working alongside Nikola to help complete the Tre BEV so that we can begin production at our JV manufacturing facility in Ulm, Germany, by the fourth quarter of next year.”

“We are confident that the Nikola Tre will set the standard for zero-emission trucks,” said Mark Russell, Chief Executive Officer of Nikola. “And we were proud to sponsor this event, as the European Commission has ambitious plans to become carbon neutral by 2050. We believe that Nikola, in partnership with CNH Industrial, can play a significant role in helping the heavy transportation market reach those goals.”

To view a recording of this event, please visit: https://www.pscp.tv/w/1vOxwkoXyAqxB

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) is a global leader in the capital goods sector with established industrial experience, a wide range of products and a worldwide presence. Each of the individual brands belonging to the Company is a major international force in its specific industrial sector: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and Steyr for tractors and agricultural machinery; Case and New Holland Construction for earth moving equipment; Iveco for commercial vehicles; Iveco Bus and Heuliez Bus for buses and coaches; Iveco Astra for quarry and construction vehicles; Magirus for firefighting vehicles; Iveco Defence Vehicles for defence and civil protection; and FPT Industrial for engines and transmissions. More information can be found on the corporate website: www.cnhindustrial.com

