 

Magellan Healthcare Provides Resources During National Depression and Mental Health Awareness and Screening Month

Magellan Healthcare, the behavioral and specialty health subsidiary of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN), today announced resources and programs to educate and support individuals in recognition of National Depression and Mental Health Awareness and Screening Month throughout October.

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, major depression is one of the most common mental illnesses in the United States, affecting an estimated 11 million adults. Of these, two thirds do not actively seek nor receive proper treatment, which can result in severe impairments that interfere with or limit their ability to engage in important life activities. Primary care providers may see patients with emotional and psychological conditions, but may not have the time or resources to address them.1 Screening and care gaps can lead to unnecessary suffering and missed opportunities for better outcomes.

“At Magellan, we care deeply about improving and saving the lives of those affected by mental illness, substance use disorder and addiction,” said Matthew Miller, senior vice president, behavioral health, Magellan Healthcare. “Throughout the year, Magellan provides support to members and the community to raise awareness of depression, mental health, and the importance of mental health screening. We believe in the importance of screening and supporting PCPs in their effort to identify and treat people with behavioral health conditions.”

Magellan Healthcare Resources

Magellan Healthcare has created a website at MagellanHealthcare.com/Mental-Health, which includes information about special events, educational downloads and links to screening tools.

In the company’s ongoing support and promotion of primary care screening, Magellan Healthcare has a behavioral health toolkit at MagellanPCPtoolkit.com. This site is a resource for PCPs and other medical providers to learn about behavioral health issues, understand different screening methods and quality measures, and support their patients.

Upcoming Events

  • Thursday, October 8, 2020, 3:00 – 3:30 p.m. ET: Join the Magellan Healthcare #bhXPERT Twitter chat on using technology to address the growing behavioral health needs of children and adolescents on National Depression Screening Day, with special guests Bridget Cepalia, senior director, innovation, Magellan Healthcare, and Solome Tibebu, founder and CEO, Cognific. Find the discussion questions, steps to participate and more at MagellanHealthcare.com/Twitter-Chat.
  • Join Magellan’s Stay Home for MY LIFE virtual youth fest on certain Thursdays throughout the year for discussions addressing mental health in youth and young adults. Visit the MY LIFE Facebook Facebook.com/MYLIFEyouth and MagellanHealthcare.com/MY-LIFE for specific dates.
  • Thursday, October 22, 2:00 – 3:30 p.m. ET: eMpowered for Learning webinar, “Understanding practice standards for peer supporters.” This webinar is part one in a two-part series presented by the National Association of Peer Supporters. Additional details, including about continuing education credits and registration, will be available at the following link closer to the event. Visit MagellanHealthcare.com/About/Elearning for registration information.
  • Thursday, November 12, 2020, 3:00 – 3:30 p.m. ET: Join Magellan Healthcare’s #bhXPERT Twitter chat on post-Election Day anxiety, with special guest Candice Tate, M.D., behavioral health, Magellan Healthcare. Find the discussion questions, steps to participate and more at MagellanHealthcare.com/Twitter-Chat.
  • Thursday, December 10, 2020, 3:00 – 3:30 p.m. ET: Join the December #bhXPERT Twitter chat on coping with the holidays during COVID-19 with special guest, Shareh Ghani, M.D., behavioral health vice president and medical director, Magellan Healthcare. Find the discussion questions, steps to participate and more at MagellanHealthcare.com/Twitter-Chat.

About Magellan Healthcare: Magellan Healthcare, Inc., the healthcare business unit of Magellan Health, Inc., offers solutions for complex conditions in the areas of behavioral health, medical specialty treatment and fully integrated managed care. Magellan Healthcare serves commercial health plans, employers, state and local governments, and the Federal government, including the Department of Defense. For more information, visit MagellanHealthcare.com.

