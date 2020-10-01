Magellan Healthcare Provides Resources During National Depression and Mental Health Awareness and Screening Month

According to the National Institute of Mental Health , major depression is one of the most common mental illnesses in the United States, affecting an estimated 11 million adults. Of these, two thirds do not actively seek nor receive proper treatment, which can result in severe impairments that interfere with or limit their ability to engage in important life activities. Primary care providers may see patients with emotional and psychological conditions, but may not have the time or resources to address them. 1 Screening and care gaps can lead to unnecessary suffering and missed opportunities for better outcomes.

Magellan Healthcare , the behavioral and specialty health subsidiary of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN), today announced resources and programs to educate and support individuals in recognition of National Depression and Mental Health Awareness and Screening Month throughout October.

“At Magellan, we care deeply about improving and saving the lives of those affected by mental illness, substance use disorder and addiction,” said Matthew Miller, senior vice president, behavioral health, Magellan Healthcare. “Throughout the year, Magellan provides support to members and the community to raise awareness of depression, mental health, and the importance of mental health screening. We believe in the importance of screening and supporting PCPs in their effort to identify and treat people with behavioral health conditions.”

Magellan Healthcare Resources

Magellan Healthcare has created a website at MagellanHealthcare.com/Mental-Health, which includes information about special events, educational downloads and links to screening tools.

In the company’s ongoing support and promotion of primary care screening, Magellan Healthcare has a behavioral health toolkit at MagellanPCPtoolkit.com. This site is a resource for PCPs and other medical providers to learn about behavioral health issues, understand different screening methods and quality measures, and support their patients.

Upcoming Events

Thursday, October 8, 2020, 3:00 – 3:30 p.m. ET : Join the Magellan Healthcare #bhXPERT Twitter chat on using technology to address the growing behavioral health needs of children and adolescents on National Depression Screening Day, with special guests Bridget Cepalia, senior director, innovation, Magellan Healthcare, and Solome Tibebu, founder and CEO, Cognific. Find the discussion questions, steps to participate and more at MagellanHealthcare.com/Twitter-Chat.

Thursday, October 22, 2:00 – 3:30 p.m. ET : eMpowered for Learning webinar, “Understanding practice standards for peer supporters.” This webinar is part one in a two-part series presented by the National Association of Peer Supporters. Additional details, including about continuing education credits and registration, will be available at the following link closer to the event. Visit MagellanHealthcare.com/About/Elearning for registration information.

