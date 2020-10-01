iLOOKABOUT Closes Acquisition of Apex Software and Expands Credit Facilities with the Bank of Montreal

In conjunction with the Transaction, ILA is pleased to announce the expansion of its existing credit facilities with Bank of Montreal’s (“BMO”) Technology & Innovation Banking Group for an additional $4 million. In addition to the expanded credit facilities, BMO Capital Partners collaborated in the Company’s private placement announced on September 28, 2020.

TORONTO, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iLOOKABOUT Corp. (TSXV:ILA; OTCQB:ILATF) (“ILA” or “the Company”) announced that, further to the news release issued September 16, 2020, with respect to ILA’s execution of an Asset Purchase Agreement with Starcap Marketing, LLC (d.b.a. Apex Software) (“Apex”), for the acquisition by ILA of all of the operating assets of Apex (the “Transaction”), ILA has closed the Transaction.

"We are grateful for BMO’s investment and overall support, which allows us to continue to implement our strategy and achieve our vision of being a leader within the real estate technology industry. This also gives us an opportunity to execute on our various growth initiatives both organically and inorganically,” said Gary Yeoman, Chair and Chief Executive Officer. “We greatly value this collaborative relationship, which will allow ILA to expand our market share within the industry.”

Pursuant to the agreed upon conditions of the Term Loans, the Company has drawn $4 million on closing. The Term Loans are comprised of two components, Term Loan A and Term Loan B.

With respect to Term Loan A, ILA has drawn $2,000,000. ILA shall pay interest only for the first six months of the term, and thereafter interest and principal which shall amortize over 18 months at a rate each year of 25% per annum of the principal amount by way of equal monthly instalments and a balloon payment for the principal balance due at the maturity date. The Company may, at its discretion, repay the balance of Term Loan A in whole or in part at any time after twenty-four (24) months following the closing date without penalty or obligation for future interest payments otherwise payable had Term Loan A not been repaid. Pricing is set at Prime Rate plus 4.0% per annum. The maturity date of Term Loan A is October 11, 2022.