NAXS has made an investment commitment to Nordic Capital Fund X (the “Fund”), the tenth fund raised by Nordic Capital.

At EUR 6.1 billion, the Fund is the largest that Nordic Capital has raised since its inception in 1989. The Fund, launched in April 2020, was oversubscribed at its hard cap, and was raised in less than 6 months.

The Fund is set to continue Nordic Capital’s successful strategy of focusing on majority investments in non-cyclical growth companies in the Healthcare, Technology & Payments and Financial Services sectors.

NAXS is an investor in Nordic Capital Fund VII and Nordic Capital CV1.

More information will be available in NAXS’s Q3 2020 report, due October 20th.

NAXS is an investment company listed on NASDAQ Stockholm. NAXS primarily invests in private equity funds with a Nordic focus, but may also make direct investments or co-investments alongside private equity or other alternative assets funds. In addition, NAXS may, to a limited extent, make other types of investments.

