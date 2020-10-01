Enthusiast Gaming Launches “Rising Stars”, a Reality Competition to Find the Next Gaming Superstar to Join Luminosity Gaming

TORONTO, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings, Inc. (“ Enthusiast Gaming ” or the “ Company ”) (TSX: EGLX)(OTCQB: ENGMF)(FSE: 2AV) is excited to announce that once again, it will be hosting its Rising Stars reality competition, to discover the next gaming superstar. The grand prize winner will receive a US$100,000 sponsorship with Luminosity Gaming and will be added to its roster which includes top gaming influencers such as Anomaly, Muselk, Fresh, RockyNoHands , and most recently, xQc.

Luminosity Gaming, owned by Enthusiast Gaming, is one of the leading esports organizations in North America with some of the top esports influencers and creators and a collective social following of over 70 million fans. In this Rising Stars series, gamers will have the chance to compete against each other with the hopes of becoming the newest member of team Luminosity.

The Rising Stars contest will take place online for six weeks beginning this fall. Aspiring gamers can submit an entry, from which 40 contestants will be invited to audition live on Twitch. The celebrity judges will then vote the top eight contestants on to the next round, from which two finalists will emerge, while the audience will have the ability to bring back their favorite contestant from the top eight and recently eliminated back into the finals. The final showdown will see one of the final three contestants crowned as the “Rising Star”. The panel of celebrity judges includes top Luminosity influencers and content creators, xQc, Anomaly, Muselk, RockyNoHands, Fresh, Problem, ShivFPS, Pinky, Kaidoz, Allenownz, Tori Pareno, Legendaley, Sommerset and Melt. Enthusiast Gaming’s brand partner, SpiderTech, the leading athletic tape brand among gamers, is the presenting sponsor of the series. Their Gaming Gear Applications help gamers enhance their performance, and as these 40 applicants compete for a top spot, SpiderTech can help provide the edge they need—as it can help with pain, swelling, fatigue, range of motion and grip strength.