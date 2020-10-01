Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced today the opening of three distinct hotels across the U.S., including Grand Hyatt Nashville, Hotel Kansas City, which is part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand, and Hyatt Centric Center City Philadelphia. Aligned with Hyatt’s purpose of care and promise of growing with intent, Hyatt proudly introduces three new full service hotels that invite guests to once again experience the joy of travel.

Grand Hyatt hotels celebrate the iconic in small details and magnificent moments. Drawing inspiration from each destination, Grand Hyatt hotels provide superior service and signature experiences within a backdrop of dramatic architecture, world-class restaurants, luxury spas, and spectacular meeting and event spaces.

The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand is a portfolio of independent, premium hotel properties, ranging from historic urban gems to contemporary trend-setters and boutique properties to resorts. Each hotel is one-of-a-kind and offers story-worthy and extraordinary experiences for guests.

The Hyatt Centric brand offers full-service lifestyle hotels located in prime destinations around the world and is one of Hyatt's fastest growing lifestyle brands. Hyatt Centric hotels help fuel guest discovery, located in the heart of the action with passionately engaged team members always on-hand to serve up insider knowledge and provide local expertise.

“Hyatt remains committed to thoughtfully growing our full-service portfolio of brands across the United States," said Pete Sears, Americas group president, Hyatt. “Hyatt’s purpose of care and our ability to offer guests a customized experience is at the center of these exciting new openings. We believe there is a strong pent-up demand for travel and these new Hyatt hotels are well positioned to offer locally inspired programming, curated experiences and elevated services which our loyal members and guests expect from Hyatt.”

Grand Hyatt Nashville

The 25-floor, 591-room Grand Hyatt Nashville in Nashville, Tenn., is the first pillar of the remarkable and highly anticipated 18-acre Nashville Yards development. The new luxury hotel offers a sophisticated retreat in the heart of Music City, with a prime locale – straddling the trendy Gulch neighborhood and vibrant downtown – surrounded by shopping, restaurants, bars, and entertainment. The new hotel is home to one of the tallest outdoor rooftop lounges in Nashville, a fifth-floor pool deck overlooking downtown, world-class spa R+R Wellness, and seven culinary experiences – including a new “contemporary renditions of luxury favorites” concept from James Beard Award-Winning chef Sean Brock at the property’s signature restaurant, The Continental. The hotel also features 77,000 square feet of state-of-the-art event and pre-function space, including a 20,000 square foot grand ballroom, and is within walking distance to many of Nashville’s most popular attractions, including the Nashville Convention Center, Country Music Hall of Fame, and Bridgestone Arena. www.grandhyattnashville.com