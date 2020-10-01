 

Hyatt Announces Openings of New U.S. Hotels Grand Hyatt Nashville, Hotel Kansas City and Hyatt Centric Center City Philadelphia

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.10.2020, 21:31  |  65   |   |   

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced today the opening of three distinct hotels across the U.S., including Grand Hyatt Nashville, Hotel Kansas City, which is part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand, and Hyatt Centric Center City Philadelphia. Aligned with Hyatt’s purpose of care and promise of growing with intent, Hyatt proudly introduces three new full service hotels that invite guests to once again experience the joy of travel.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201001006075/en/

Hotel Kansas City (Photo: Business Wire)

Hotel Kansas City (Photo: Business Wire)

Grand Hyatt hotels celebrate the iconic in small details and magnificent moments. Drawing inspiration from each destination, Grand Hyatt hotels provide superior service and signature experiences within a backdrop of dramatic architecture, world-class restaurants, luxury spas, and spectacular meeting and event spaces.

The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand is a portfolio of independent, premium hotel properties, ranging from historic urban gems to contemporary trend-setters and boutique properties to resorts. Each hotel is one-of-a-kind and offers story-worthy and extraordinary experiences for guests.

The Hyatt Centric brand offers full-service lifestyle hotels located in prime destinations around the world and is one of Hyatt's fastest growing lifestyle brands. Hyatt Centric hotels help fuel guest discovery, located in the heart of the action with passionately engaged team members always on-hand to serve up insider knowledge and provide local expertise.

“Hyatt remains committed to thoughtfully growing our full-service portfolio of brands across the United States," said Pete Sears, Americas group president, Hyatt. “Hyatt’s purpose of care and our ability to offer guests a customized experience is at the center of these exciting new openings. We believe there is a strong pent-up demand for travel and these new Hyatt hotels are well positioned to offer locally inspired programming, curated experiences and elevated services which our loyal members and guests expect from Hyatt.”

Grand Hyatt Nashville

The 25-floor, 591-room Grand Hyatt Nashville in Nashville, Tenn., is the first pillar of the remarkable and highly anticipated 18-acre Nashville Yards development. The new luxury hotel offers a sophisticated retreat in the heart of Music City, with a prime locale – straddling the trendy Gulch neighborhood and vibrant downtown – surrounded by shopping, restaurants, bars, and entertainment. The new hotel is home to one of the tallest outdoor rooftop lounges in Nashville, a fifth-floor pool deck overlooking downtown, world-class spa R+R Wellness, and seven culinary experiences – including a new “contemporary renditions of luxury favorites” concept from James Beard Award-Winning chef Sean Brock at the property’s signature restaurant, The Continental. The hotel also features 77,000 square feet of state-of-the-art event and pre-function space, including a 20,000 square foot grand ballroom, and is within walking distance to many of Nashville’s most popular attractions, including the Nashville Convention Center, Country Music Hall of Fame, and Bridgestone Arena. www.grandhyattnashville.com

Seite 1 von 3
Hyatt Hotels Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Investor Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed ...
World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Delayed to Later This Year
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Timestream
U.S. Department of Energy Advances Nuclear Stockpile Research and Simulations with 4X More Powerful ...
LSC Communications Receives Court Approval for Sale to Atlas Holdings and Supporting Creditors
UBS and Banco do Brasil Launch UBS BB Investment Bank and Unveil the Firm’s Leadership Team
Amazon Transparency Launches in Japan, Australia
Pfizer Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Investigational Gene ...
TD Ameritrade Provides Update on Regulatory Actions Related to its Acquisition by Schwab
Titel
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Presents Information on Edasalonexent, a Potential Foundational Therapy ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Halo and High Tide Announce Amended Terms on Sale of KushBar Assets to Halo
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:00 Uhr
Hyatt Place and Hyatt House Hotels at Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport Officially Open
10.09.20
Leading Wellbeing Brand Exhale Teams up With Amazon for the Launch of Amazon Halo