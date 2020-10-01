First American Financial Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

The call will follow the release of the company’s earnings results for the third quarter of 2020, which is scheduled earlier that day at 6:45 a.m. EDT.

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF), a leading global provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions, today announced that it will host a conference call on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at 11 a.m. EDT.

The conference call, which will also be broadcast over the internet and is open to investors, members of the financial community, the media and other members of the public, can be accessed online at http://www.firstam.com/investor or by dialing toll free 877-407-8293. Callers from outside the United States may dial 201-689-8349.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available through November 5, 2020 by dialing 201-612-7415 and using the conference ID 13711297. An audio archive of the call and a copy of the third-quarter 2020 earnings release, including the financial information contained therein, will also be available on First American’s investor website.

At the present time, the company expects to issue a press release announcing its fourth-quarter and 2020 year-end earnings results on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 11 a.m. EST.

About First American

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) is a leading provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions that traces its heritage back to 1889. First American also provides title plant management services; title and other real property records and images; valuation products and services; home warranty products; property and casualty insurance; banking, trust and wealth management services; and other related products and services. With total revenue of $6.2 billion in 2019, the company offers its products and services directly and through its agents throughout the United States and abroad. In 2020, First American was named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list for the fifth consecutive year. More information about the company can be found at www.firstam.com.

