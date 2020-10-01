BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation to Report Third Quarter 2020 Earnings on November 4, 2020

BlackRock Capital Investment invites all interested persons to attend its webcast/teleconference at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Thursday, November 5, 2020 to discuss its third quarter 2020 financial results. The Company's third quarter earnings release will be available in the investor relations section of its website, www.blackrockbkcc.com .

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) ("BlackRock Capital Investment" or the "Company") announced today that it will report earnings for the third quarter 2020 on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 after the close of the financial markets.

Members of the public who are interested in participating in the teleconference should dial, from the United States, (800) 437-2398 or from outside the United States, +1(313) 209-6317, 10 minutes before 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 5, 2020 and reference the BlackRock Capital Investment Conference Call (ID Number 9478110). A live, listen-only webcast will also be available via the investor relations section of www.blackrockbkcc.com.

Both the teleconference and webcast will be available for replay by 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 5, 2020 and ending at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 19, 2020. To access the replay of the teleconference, callers from the United States should dial (888) 203-1112 and callers from outside the United States should dial +1(719) 457-0820 and enter the Conference ID Number 9478110. To access the webcast, please visit the investor relations section of www.blackrockbkcc.com.

About BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation

Formed in 2005, BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company that provides debt and equity capital to middle-market companies.

Available Information

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, press releases, earnings releases and other financial information are available on its website at www.blackrockbkcc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201001005005/en/