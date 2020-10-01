 

NI Announces Upcoming Events with the Financial Community

NI (Nasdaq: NATI) will host the following events with the financial community.

NATI Q3 2020 Earnings Call
 October 29, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. CT

Baird Industrial Conference
 November 10, 2020

Stifel Growth Conference
 November 11, 2020

RBC TIMT Conference
 November 17, 2020

A live webcast for events will be available at http://investor.ni.com/events.cfm

Contact
 Marissa Vidaurri, Head of Investor Relations, (512) 683-5215 or at marissa.vidaurri@ni.com
For general investor-related information about NI, please visit ni.com/nati.

About NI

At NI, we bring together the people, ideas and technology so forward thinkers and creative problem solvers can take on humanity’s biggest challenges. From data and automation to research and validation, we provide the tailored, software-connected systems engineers and enterprises need to Engineer Ambitiously every day. (NATI-G)

National Instruments, NI, ni.com and Engineer Ambitiously are trademarks of National Instruments Corporation. Other product and company names listed are trademarks or trade names of their respective companies

