NI Announces Upcoming Events with the Financial Community
NI (Nasdaq: NATI) will host the following events with the financial community.
NATI Q3 2020 Earnings Call
October 29, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. CT
Baird Industrial Conference
November 10, 2020
Stifel Growth Conference
November 11, 2020
RBC TIMT Conference
November 17, 2020
A live webcast for events will be available at http://investor.ni.com/events.cfm
Contact
Marissa Vidaurri, Head of Investor Relations, (512) 683-5215 or at marissa.vidaurri@ni.com
For general investor-related information about NI, please visit ni.com/nati.
About NI
At NI, we bring together the people, ideas and technology so forward thinkers and creative problem solvers can take on humanity’s biggest challenges. From data and automation to research and validation, we provide the tailored, software-connected systems engineers and enterprises need to Engineer Ambitiously every day. (NATI-G)
National Instruments, NI, ni.com and Engineer Ambitiously are trademarks of National Instruments Corporation. Other product and company names listed are trademarks or trade names of their respective companies
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201001005016/en/National Instruments Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
0 Kommentare