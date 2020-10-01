Hologic Announces Multi-Year, Multi-Pronged Commitment to Tackling Breast Cancer Screening Disparities for Black Women in Partnership with the Black Women’s Health Imperative and RAD-AID

The program is in partnership with the Black Women’s Health Imperative (BWHI), the only nonprofit organization created by Black women to help protect and advance the health and wellness of Black women and girls through awareness and education, and RAD-AID, a nonprofit dedicated to ensuring equal access to radiology health services for medically underserved communities.

Research has shown that Black women are almost 40 percent more likely to die from breast cancer than non-Hispanic white women.1 Hologic’s initiative, which launched today in conjunction with the start of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, is designed to encourage all Black women to get annual mammograms beginning at age 40, and to provide women in underserved communities with access to superior breast cancer screening technology. The situation has become even more urgent due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as the National Cancer Institute recently predicted that 10,000 more people in the United States will die in the next decade from breast or colorectal cancer because of delayed screening and treatment.2

The multi-pronged initiative includes BWHI’s P.O.W.E.R. of Sure campaign, which will examine common barriers to early screening and encourage Black women to schedule and attend their annual mammograms. The campaign features Grammy award winning, Oscar and Golden Globe nominated artist Mary J. Blige and a multimedia digital hub with resources including common facts and myths about mammography, frequently asked questions regarding breast cancer and screening guidelines, a list of locations offering breast cancer screening, and information about what to expect when getting a mammogram during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As a nonprofit laser-focused on the health and wellness of Black women and girls, we have a deep understanding of the barriers Black women face when it comes to annual breast cancer screening,” said Linda Goler Blount, MPH, President and CEO, Black Women’s Health Imperative. “The P.O.W.E.R. of Sure campaign will address those barriers head-on, with the help of our spokeswoman, Mary J. Blige, whose voice resonates like no other when it comes to speaking directly to Black women in an authentic and inspiring way.”