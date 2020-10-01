Omnicell Completes Acquisition of Pharmaceutical Strategy Group’s Leading 340B Software-Enabled Service Business

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL), a leading provider of medication management solutions and adherence tools for health systems and pharmacies, today announced that it has completed the previously announced acquisition of Pharmaceutical Strategies Group’s (PSG) 340B Link business, pursuant to the terms and conditions of an Equity Purchase Agreement. The acquisition adds a comprehensive and differentiated suite of software-enabled services and solutions used by certain eligible hospitals, health systems, clinics, and entities to manage compliance and capture 340B drug cost savings on outpatient prescriptions filled through the eligible entity’s pharmacy or a contracted pharmacy partner.

The federal 340B Drug Pricing Program has provided financial assistance to hospitals serving vulnerable communities for more than 25 years. The program offers drug discounts to support eligible entities, including certain hospitals and other federally qualified health centers, that provide care for the nation’s underinsured and uninsured patients. According to a 2019 annual survey from 340B Health, a nonprofit membership organization, safety‐net hospitals that participate in the 340B program are seeing the positive results of those savings in the form of improved health outcomes for individuals in their communities who are receiving expanded and more comprehensive care.

“The importance of the 340B program continues to grow as covered entities need solutions to help manage rising healthcare costs and uncompensated care,” said Randall Lipps, chairman, president, CEO, and founder of Omnicell. “The addition of these distinct capabilities and software-enabled services to our portfolio positions Omnicell to support our health system partners in managing an increasingly complex medication management supply chain with critical capabilities to support 340B compliance and the associated eligible drug cost savings.”

Under the terms of the agreement, the purchase price was $225 million, and was subject to customary adjustments. The acquired 340B Link business recorded approximately $35 million of total revenue (unaudited) for the 12 months ended June 30, 2020. Omnicell used available cash on its balance sheet and proceeds from its recent $575 million convertible senior notes offering to finance the transaction. The transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to Omnicell’s non-GAAP earnings per share.