 

Omnicell Completes Acquisition of Pharmaceutical Strategy Group’s Leading 340B Software-Enabled Service Business

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.10.2020, 22:01  |  40   |   |   

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL), a leading provider of medication management solutions and adherence tools for health systems and pharmacies, today announced that it has completed the previously announced acquisition of Pharmaceutical Strategies Group’s (PSG) 340B Link business, pursuant to the terms and conditions of an Equity Purchase Agreement. The acquisition adds a comprehensive and differentiated suite of software-enabled services and solutions used by certain eligible hospitals, health systems, clinics, and entities to manage compliance and capture 340B drug cost savings on outpatient prescriptions filled through the eligible entity’s pharmacy or a contracted pharmacy partner.

The federal 340B Drug Pricing Program has provided financial assistance to hospitals serving vulnerable communities for more than 25 years. The program offers drug discounts to support eligible entities, including certain hospitals and other federally qualified health centers, that provide care for the nation’s underinsured and uninsured patients. According to a 2019 annual survey from 340B Health, a nonprofit membership organization, safety‐net hospitals that participate in the 340B program are seeing the positive results of those savings in the form of improved health outcomes for individuals in their communities who are receiving expanded and more comprehensive care.

“The importance of the 340B program continues to grow as covered entities need solutions to help manage rising healthcare costs and uncompensated care,” said Randall Lipps, chairman, president, CEO, and founder of Omnicell. “The addition of these distinct capabilities and software-enabled services to our portfolio positions Omnicell to support our health system partners in managing an increasingly complex medication management supply chain with critical capabilities to support 340B compliance and the associated eligible drug cost savings.”

Under the terms of the agreement, the purchase price was $225 million, and was subject to customary adjustments. The acquired 340B Link business recorded approximately $35 million of total revenue (unaudited) for the 12 months ended June 30, 2020. Omnicell used available cash on its balance sheet and proceeds from its recent $575 million convertible senior notes offering to finance the transaction. The transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to Omnicell’s non-GAAP earnings per share.

Seite 1 von 2
Omnicell Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Investor Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed ...
World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Delayed to Later This Year
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Timestream
U.S. Department of Energy Advances Nuclear Stockpile Research and Simulations with 4X More Powerful ...
LSC Communications Receives Court Approval for Sale to Atlas Holdings and Supporting Creditors
UBS and Banco do Brasil Launch UBS BB Investment Bank and Unveil the Firm’s Leadership Team
Amazon Transparency Launches in Japan, Australia
Pfizer Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Investigational Gene ...
TD Ameritrade Provides Update on Regulatory Actions Related to its Acquisition by Schwab
Titel
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Presents Information on Edasalonexent, a Potential Foundational Therapy ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Halo and High Tide Announce Amended Terms on Sale of KushBar Assets to Halo
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.09.20
Omnicell to Release Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Results on October 27, 2020
23.09.20
Omnicell, Inc. Prices $500 Million 0.25% Convertible Senior Notes Offering (up 37.5% Conversion Premium)
22.09.20
Omnicell Announces Proposed Private Placement of $500 Million of Convertible Senior Notes