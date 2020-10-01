Horizon Therapeutics plc Named as an Angels in Adoption Honoree by U.S. Congressional Coalition on Adoption for #RAREis Adoption Fund partnership with Gift of Adoption

Horizon was recognized for its innovative #RAREis Adoption Fund partnership with Gift of Adoption. Established in 2019, the #RAREis Adoption Fund supports Gift of Adoption’s mission to provide financial assistance to complete the final steps of adoption of at-risk children. According to Gift of Adoption, many of these children are unable to receive an accurate diagnosis, let alone the advanced medical care they need while waiting for a family.

Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) was named as a 2020 Angels in Adoption Honoree for the company’s outstanding advocacy for adoption of children living with rare diseases. The Congressional Coalition on Adoption Institute (CCAI), which coordinates the Angels in Adoption Program, honored Horizon at its virtual gala on Sept. 30, 2020. The company was nominated by U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL).

"A family not only provides access to a diagnosis and requisite care, but also provides a lifetime of love, support and advocacy so a child can reach his or her full potential," adds Pam Devereux, chief executive officer of Gift of Adoption.

To date, Horizon has united 21 children living with rare diseases with their permanent families through the #RAREis Adoption Fund.

“Horizon’s commitment to the rare disease community goes beyond our medicines and we are proud to accept this honor from Senator Duckworth and the CCAI,” said Tim Walbert, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Horizon. “Through our collaboration with Gift of Adoption, we hope to champion rare disease adoption and help kids find loving families so they don’t have to face these tough challenges alone.”

The Angels in Adoption Program is CCAI’s signature public awareness event and provides an annual opportunity for all members of the U.S. Congress to honor the good work of their constituents who have enriched the lives of children and families in the United States and abroad. This year, more than 95 Angels are being honored through the 22nd Annual Angels in Adoption Program.

“The Angels in Adoption program gives a platform to the families, advocates, and experts who so often serve quietly behind the scenes yet make a huge impact on behalf of children and families,” said CCAI’s executive director, Nancy Kay Blackwell. “Together with the Adoption Caucus, we are thrilled to shine a light on the extraordinary work of our Angels.”

To learn more about the #RAREis Adoption Fund, visit the Gift of Adoption website. For information on the Angels in Adoption program and the 2020 honorees, visit the CCAI website.

About Horizon Therapeutics plc

Horizon is focused on researching, developing and commercializing medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare and rheumatic diseases. Our pipeline is purposeful: we apply scientific expertise and courage to bring clinically meaningful therapies to patients. We believe science and compassion must work together to transform lives. For more information on how we go to incredible lengths to impact lives, please visit www.horizontherapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

About #RAREis

In February of 2017, Horizon launched the #RAREis program aimed at elevating the voices, faces and experiences of people living with rare diseases, as well as highlight programs and resources for the rare disease community. The program is anchored by an Instagram page and website that showcases photos and stories of people touched by rare disease and captures elements of their patient, caregiver or advocate experience. To learn more, visit the #RAREis Instagram page and visit the website at www.RAREisCommunity.com.

About Congressional Coalition on Adoption Institute

CCAI is a 501(c)(3) nonpartisan organization dedicated to raising awareness about children and youth in the United States and around the world in need of permanent, safe, and loving homes. Founded in 2001 by the co-chairs of the bicameral, bipartisan adoption caucus – the Congressional Coalition on Adoption, one of Congress’ premier caucuses – CCAI works with the caucus to eliminate policy barriers that hinder children from realizing their basic right of a family and more effectively raise congressional and public awareness about adoption, foster care, and child welfare. CCAI does not receive any government funding and relies on the generous support of foundations, corporations, and individuals to accomplish this mission.

