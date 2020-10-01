Tactile Medical to Release Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on November 2, 2020

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (“Tactile Medical”) (Nasdaq:TCMD), a medical technology company focused on developing medical devices for the at-home treatment of chronic diseases, today announced that third quarter of fiscal year 2020 financial results will be released after the market closes on Monday, November 2.



Management will host a conference call with a question and answer session at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on November 2 to discuss the results of the quarter. Those who would like to participate may dial 877-407-3088 (201-389-0927 for international callers) and provide access code 13711024. A live webcast of the call will also be provided on the investor relations section of the Company's website at investors.tactilemedical.com.