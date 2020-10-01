LPL Financial Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) (the “Company”), the parent corporation of leading retail investment advisory firm, independent broker-dealer and registered investment advisor (RIA) custodian LPL Financial LLC, announced it will report third quarter financial results after the market closes on Oct. 29. The Company will host a conference call to discuss its results at 5 p.m. ET the same day. Listeners can call 877-677-9122 (domestic) or 708-290-1401 (international) and use passcode 2390337.



The conference call will also be webcast simultaneously on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website (investor.lpl.com), and a replay will be available on demand until Nov. 19. A telephonic replay will be available beginning approximately two hours after the call and will remain accessible until 11:59 p.m. ET Nov. 5. It can be accessed by calling 855-859-2056 (domestic) or 404-537-3406 (international), using passcode 2390337.