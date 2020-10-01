 

“Acquiring Expertise” Michael Saxon, Former Growth Strategist for Altria and Philip Morris International, Appointed to Taat’s Advisory Board

The Company has added Michael Saxon to its advisory board. Mr. Saxon, who has held executive roles with two “Big Tobacco” firms in the United States, Europe, and Asia, is to advise Taat’s management in shaping the Company’s go-to-market and expansion strategies as it prepares to launch Beyond Tobacco in the United States in mid-Q4 2020.

LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT LIFESTYLE & WELLNESS LTD. (CSE: TAAT) (OTC: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP2) (the “Company” or “Taat”) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Michael Saxon to the Company’s advisory board. Michael Saxon is an accomplished consumer products and tobacco executive with over 25 years of experience growing businesses in the United States, Europe, and Asia. He has led business units with full profit and loss (P&L) responsibility ranging from USD $100 million to USD $3 billion while operating in different regulatory systems and successfully influencing government policy. Mr. Saxon’s career reflects a demonstrated history of setting record income and market share results in a wide range of market conditions and succeeding in various go-to-market models including wholesale, distributor, and DSD. Mr. Saxon brings a strong and innovative mindset from his experience in creating new products and brands. In leadership positions, Mr. Saxon has been the catalyst for successful large-scale transformation initiatives to drive organic growth and execute M&A transactions to enter new markets.

Mr. Saxon served in various positions for over 20 years with Altria Group (“Altria”) and Philip Morris International (“PMI”) including heading Altria’s Corporate Venture Fund and leading PMI’s business activities as General Manager for Norway and Denmark. Most recently, Mr. Saxon founded and is presently CEO of SXN Strategy Partners in Richmond, VA, which advises boards and executive teams of “blue chip” institutional investors as well as venture capital and private equity firms on long-term strategies. Mr. Saxon also helped establish Trolley Ventures, a seed stage venture fund investing in startups based in the state of Virginia.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f474bd2d-d1a1-4c1a ...

Mr. Saxon will collaborate on a regular basis with Taat CEO Setti Coscarella and CRO Tim Corkum (both formerly of PMI) to provide guidance and expert insight relating to the Company’s pursuit of its business goals, including the mid-Q4 2020 launch of Beyond Tobacco in the United States.

