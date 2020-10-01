 

Voyager Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VYGR), a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing treatments for severe neurological diseases, has entered into an employment agreement with a newly hired employee that, among other things, provides for the grant of a non-qualified stock option and of restricted stock units as inducements material to the employee entering into employment with Voyager. The inducement awards were approved by the Compensation Committee of Voyager’s Board of Directors in accordance with Nasdaq Stock Market Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The option award became effective on September 30, 2020 and the restricted stock unit award became effective on October 1, 2020.

The stock option award provides for the purchase of an aggregate of 36,000 shares of Voyager’s common stock, and the restricted stock unit award will represent 6,000 shares of Voyager’s common stock. The stock option has a ten-year term and an exercise price of $10.67 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Voyager's common stock on the effective date of grant. The stock option vests over four years, with 25% of the shares underlying the stock option vesting on the first anniversary of the effective date of grant and 75% of the shares underlying the stock option vesting in 36 equal monthly installments following the first anniversary of the effective date of grant. The restricted stock unit award vests annually in equal installments over three years, beginning on the first anniversary of the effective date of grant. Vesting of the stock option and restricted stock units are subject to the employee’s continued employment with Voyager. The stock option and the restricted stock units are subject to the terms and conditions of equity award agreements.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics is a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing treatments for severe neurological diseases. Voyager is committed to advancing the field of AAV gene therapy through innovation and investment in vector engineering and optimization, manufacturing, and dosing and delivery techniques. Voyager’s wholly owned and partnered pipeline focuses on severe neurological diseases for which effective new therapies are needed, including Parkinson’s disease, Huntington’s disease, Friedreich’s ataxia, and other severe neurological diseases. For more information on Voyager Therapeutics, please visit the company’s website at www.voyagertherapeutics.com or follow @VoyagerTx on Twitter and LinkedIn.

