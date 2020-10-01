Allison Transmission Receives Innovation Award for On-board Energy Conversion in Military Tactical Vehicles

Allison Transmission and Leonardo DRS received the top 2020 Technology Innovators Award from Military & Aerospace Electronics and Intelligent Aerospace for their transmission in the TITAN On Board Vehicle Power (OBVP) system for medium tactical vehicles and heavy-duty trucks. The three-tiered award recognizes companies who provide military, aerospace and avionics design solutions.

Allison Transmission and Leonardo DRS received the top 2020 Technology Innovators Award for their transmission in the TITAN ON Board Vehicle Power system. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Allison is proud to be recognized for our efforts with Leonardo DRS in the development of OBVP technology,” said Ken Adgie, Director of North America and U.S Government Defense Business at Allison Transmission. “The need has grown for adaptive propulsion solutions providing onboard electric power as military vehicles utilize computers, air defense radar and directed energy weaponry. We appreciate this high honor and the confidence the military places in us to provide reliable propulsion systems for use in the most demanding conditions.”

The award-winning solution was developed through a partnership between Allison and Leonardo DRS. The OBVP in the TITAN uses a generator that is fully integrated within the housing of an Allison 3200 Specialty Series transmission and installed into the driveline. The OBVP improves agility and reduces logistics costs because vehicles will no longer have to tow a separate trailer mounted generator. When matched with Leonardo DRS generator and power electronics, the system has the capability to produce electrical power for use on- or off-board the vehicle – up to 120 kW when the vehicle is stationary and up to 55 kW – while the vehicle is on the move.

Allison began producing automatic transmissions for tanks and other tracked vehicles in the late 1940s, and later provided transmissions specifically for wheeled military vehicles. Today, Allison continues to reliably move equipment and soldiers worldwide with more than 100 fully automatic applications for tracked and wheeled military vehicles.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN) is the world’s largest manufacturer of fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, as well as a supplier of commercial vehicle propulsion solutions, including electric hybrid and fully electric propulsion systems. Allison products are used in a wide variety of applications, including on-highway trucks (distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency), buses (school, transit and coach), motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and construction applications) and defense vehicles (wheeled and tracked). Founded in 1915, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. With a market presence in more than 80 countries, Allison has regional headquarters in the Netherlands, China and Brazil with manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Hungary and India. Allison also has approximately 1,500 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide. For more information, visit allisontransmission.com.

