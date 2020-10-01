 

Domo Executives to Present at the CIO 100 AGENDA20 Conference

Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO), provider of the Domo Business Cloud, today announced John Mellor, chief strategy officer, will lead a keynote session at the CIO 100 AGENDA20 Conference being held virtually on October 6, 7, 13 and 14. Additionally, Ben Schein, Domo’s vice president of data curiosity, will lead a breakout session. These sessions will investigate how a culture of data curiosity can help decision makers across entire organizations be more agile by thinking creatively, preparing objectively and answering even basic questions in a new way. Domo is a title sponsor of the conference.

For more information on Domo’s presence at the CIO 100 AGENDA20 conference, visit here.

Domo executives will present alongside some of the leading minds in IT and technology to discuss the challenges of 2020 and the role that data will play in developing innovations that provide the agility and flexibility that organizations need to adapt to this new world of work.

“Domo’s mission is to solve the complex challenges of running a modern business by breaking down data silos and making data useable anywhere and on any device. This is why 40% of the Fortune 50 work with Domo to empower every line of business to make more agile, well-informed decisions through well-governed, self-service BI and analytics, delivered into the hands of business users at every level,” said John Mellor, chief strategy officer. “We invite you to join our sessions at the CIO 100 AGENDA20 conference to learn how to unlock the value hidden within dark data, and create a data-driven culture that can drive your organization forward.”

Domo sessions at the event include:

Wednesday, October 7 at 1:00pm ET
Adapting the Business with Data: How to Balance Curiosity with Governance
Speaker: Ben Schein, Domo, Vice President of Data Curiosity

Wednesday, October 7 at 2:15pm ET
The Power of Asking: How a More Curious Approach to Data can Transform Your Business
Speakers:

  • Jon Harding, Conair Corporation, Global CIO
  • Donald Farmer, TreeHive Strategy, Principal
  • John Mellor, Domo, Chief Strategy Officer

To learn more about how Domo has helped democratize data for over 1,800 industry leading, innovative and disruptive organizations, visit Domo’s customer page.

About Domo

Domo is the Business Cloud, empowering organizations of all sizes with BI leverage at cloud scale, in record time. With Domo, BI-critical processes that took weeks, months or more can now be done on-the-fly, in minutes or seconds, at unbelievable scale. For more information about how Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) helps its customers go fast, go big and go bold, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Domo, Domo Business Cloud and Domo is the Business Cloud are registered trademarks of Domo, Inc.

