Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Ordinary Shares and Warrants, Commencing October 5, 2020

The units were initially offered by the Company in an underwritten offering. Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC acted as book-running managers of the offering. The registration statement relating to the units and the underlying securities became effective on August 13, 2020.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (the “Company”) announced today that commencing October 5, 2020, holders of the units sold in the Company’s initial public offering of 69,000,000 units may elect to separately trade the shares of Class A ordinary shares and redeemable warrants included in the units. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) under the symbol “DGNR.U.” Class A ordinary shares and warrants that are separated will trade on the NYSE under the symbols “DGNR” and “DGNR WS,” respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company’s transfer agent, in order to separate the units into Class A ordinary shares and redeemable warrants.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

About the Company

The Company is a newly organized blank check company formed by an affiliate of Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC (“Dragoneer”). Dragoneer is a San Francisco-based, growth-oriented investment firm with over $11 billion in long-duration capital from many of the world’s leading endowments, foundations, sovereign wealth funds, and family offices. The firm has a history of partnering with management teams growing exceptional companies characterized by sustainable differentiation and superior economic models. The firm’s track record includes public and private investments across industries and geographies, with a particular focus on technology-enabled businesses.

