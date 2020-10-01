 

Bold Announces Closing of a Private Placement of Approximately C$1,700,000 of Convertible Debentures of Dymedso, a Corporation Involved in Lung Disease Treatment and Treating COVID-19 Pulmonary Issues

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE NEWS SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peter Rona, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bold Capital Enterprises Ltd. (“Bold”) (TSX-V Bold), a Capital Pool Company, is pleased to announce that its target, Dymedso Inc. (“Dymedso”), closed a private placement of unsecured convertible debentures for the realization of its qualifying transaction (the “Qualifying Transaction”), as per Policy 2.4 of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”), for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately C$1,700,000 (the “Offering”).

Pursuant to the Offering, Dymedso issued unsecured convertible debentures bearing interest at a rate of 10% (the “Debentures”). The principal amount of the Debenture and the accrued and unpaid interest shall be automatically converted in units of Dymedso (the “Units”) immediately prior to the completion of the Qualifying Transaction and conditional to the completion of the Qualifying Transaction at a price per Unit equal to the price per common share then held by Dymedso’s shareholders less a discount of 25% immediately prior to the closing of such Qualifying Transaction. Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of Dymedso (the “Common Share”) and one quarter of a share purchase warrant (each whole purchase warrant a “Warrant”). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of Dymedso’s Common Shares comprised in the Units plus 40% on or before the date which is 24 months following the closing date of the Qualifying Transaction.

At any time, Dymedso may prepay in cash any portion of the principal amount of the Debentures, ‎plus accrued and unpaid interest. ‎

All securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a restriction period expiring on the date which is four months and a day after the later of (i) September 28, 2020, and (ii) the date that Dymedso becomes a reporting issuer in any province or territory.

Dymedso also retained the services of NATIONAL Public Relations and Stockhouse Publishing Ltd. in order to promote the Frequencer (as defined below) in the media.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to or for the account or benefit of a U.S. person (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

