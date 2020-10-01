 

SI-BONE, Inc. to Host Virtual KOL Surgeon Panel at NASS

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SI-BONE, Inc., (Nasdaq: SIBN), a Silicon Valley-based medical device company dedicated to solving musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy, announced today that Jeffrey Dunn, Chairman and CEO, will host a virtual surgeon panel from 10am to 11am ET on October 8, 2020. The panel will include four key opinion leaders focusing on the following topics:

  • Peter Whang, M.D. – Yale School of Medicine
    • Prevalence, education and treatment of SI joint dysfunction
  • Bharat Desai, M.D. – Panorama Orthopedics & Spine Center
    • Sacroiliac joint fusion in trauma and the role of telehealth
  • William Tobler, M.D. – Mayfield Clinic
    • Spino-pelvic procedures migrating to ASCs
    • Why iFuse is a good fit for sacroiliac fusions at ASCs
  • Robert Eastlack, M.D. – Scripps Health
    • Biomechanical and clinical evidence for long constructs, including the ISSG and SILVIA studies

Interested parties may register for the event by clicking HERE or by visiting SI-BONE’s Events page on the investor relations website at https://investor.si-bone.com/events.

About SI-BONE
SI-BONE is a medical device company that pioneered minimally invasive surgery of the SI joint with the iFuse Implant System. Studies have shown that the SI joint can be a source of pain in 15% to 30% of chronic low back pain. The iFuse Implant, commercially available since 2009, is the only SI joint fusion device supported by multiple prospective clinical studies, including two randomized controlled trials, showing improved pain, patient function and quality of life resulting from treatment. There are over 85 peer-reviewed publications demonstrating the safety, durable effectiveness, and biomechanical and economic benefits unique to the iFuse Implant (www.si-bone.com/results). This body of evidence has enabled multiple government and private insurance payors to establish coverage of the SI joint fusion procedure exclusively when performed with the iFuse Implant System.

The iFuse Implant System is intended for sacroiliac fusion for conditions including sacroiliac joint dysfunction that is a direct result of sacroiliac joint disruption and degenerative sacroiliitis. This includes conditions whose symptoms began during pregnancy or in the peripartum period and have persisted postpartum for more than 6 months. The iFuse Implant System is also intended for sacroiliac fusion to augment stabilization and immobilization of the sacroiliac joint in skeletally mature patients undergoing sacropelvic fixation as part of a lumbar or thoracolumbar fusion. In addition, the iFuse Implant System is intended for sacroiliac fusion in acute, non-acute, and non-traumatic fractures involving the sacroiliac joint. There are potential risks associated with the iFuse Implant System. It may not be appropriate for all patients and all patients may not benefit.

SI-BONE and iFuse Implant System are registered trademarks of SI-BONE, Inc. 2020 SI-BONE, Inc. All Rights Reserved. 10839-10012020

Media Contact:
Joe Powers
jpowers@si-bone.com
669-206-2521

Investor Contacts:
Matt Bacso
investors@SI-BONE.com 


