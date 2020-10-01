 

Bryn Mawr Trust Bolsters Commercial Lending Group, Adds Rachel Lindeman as Senior Vice President

BRYN MAWR, Pa., Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bryn Mawr Trust (BMT), wholly owned by Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: BMTC), announced today that Rachel Lindeman has joined the company as Senior Vice President and Commercial Real Estate Relationship and Construction Loan Manager. Rachel reports directly to Drew Smith, Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Banking Division leader. She manages high-profile CRE relationships and works with large developers throughout the state of Delaware to support initiatives to expand the bank’s presence in the state.

She originates commercial real estate loans of varying exposures and product types, such as apartments, retail, office, and subdivision development. “Rachel is a superb manager of real estate investor/developer relationships, providing for the capital needs of CRE customers,” said Richard Gentile, managing director of commercial real estate banking for BMT. “Our business is about relationships and in-market experience, and Rachel brings both to the table. She adds solid senior portfolio-management depth to our team, large developer experience, and I know our clients are going to enjoy and benefit from working with her.”

Rachel comes to BMT after 13 years at M&T Bank in Wilmington, Delaware. For the past seven years, she managed a large CRE portfolio as a Senior Commercial Real Estate Manager. Her other past roles include CRE Portfolio Manager and Senior Credit Analyst.

Jim Egan, head of commercial real estate banking said, “Rachel will be instrumental in our continued initiative to grow our Delaware market, while providing high-quality service to our existing clients.”

BMT Banking President Kevin Tylus said, “the timing of Rachel’s addition to our commercial lending group is ideal as BMT continues to expand and support our customers during the challenges posed by the pandemic.”

Rachel holds an MBA from West Chester University in Pennsylvania and a bachelor's degree in economics from St. Lawrence University in Canton, New York.

Rachel shares BMT’s commitment to service within the community as she is involved with many philanthropic efforts. She serves on the board of directors for the Delaware Adolescent Program, is a board member and past president of the Delaware Real Estate Women group, and is a member of the Delaware chapter of the Urban Land Institute.

