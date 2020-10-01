TFI International to Host Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2020 Results

The Company will host a conference call for the investment community with Alain Bédard, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, to discuss results. Business media are also invited to listen to the call. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

MONTREAL, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TFI International Inc. (NYSE and TSX: TFII), a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry, today announced that it will issue its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 via news release on Thursday, October 22, 2020 after market close.

Details of conference call:

Date: Friday, October 23, 2020

Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Call-in number: 877-223-4471

A recording of the call will be available until midnight, November 6, 2020, by dialing 800-585-8367 or 416-621-4642 and entering passcode 5794241.

