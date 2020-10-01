Aduro Biotech Stockholders Approve Merger Agreement with Chinook Therapeutics

One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split to be Effective October 2, 2020



BERKELEY, Calif., Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aduro Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADURO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies targeting the Stimulator of Interferon Genes (STING) and A Proliferation Inducing Ligand (APRIL) pathways for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, today announced the results for the three proposals considered and voted upon by its stockholders at its Special Meeting on October 1, 2020. The Company reported that the various proposals giving effect to the merger agreement between Aduro and Chinook Therapeutics were approved by approximately 55,168,606 of the outstanding shares of Aduro. All proposals were approved by the Aduro stockholders. A Form 8-K disclosing the full voting results will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 1, 2020.

Following stockholder approval, the Company announced a one-for-five reverse stock split. The Company's common stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on The Nasdaq Global Select Market effective with the open of the market on Friday, October 2, 2020.