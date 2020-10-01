 

Bristow Group to Participate in Deutsche Bank’s 28th Annual Leveraged Finance Conference

HOUSTON, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE: VTOL), one of the largest helicopter operators in the world, plans to participate in the 28th annual Deutsche Bank Leveraged Finance Conference taking place October 5th through 7th. Bristow’s President and CEO Chris Bradshaw, Chief Financial Officer Jennifer Whalen and Treasurer & Head of Investor Relations, Grant Newman, will participate in one-on-one meetings on Tuesday, October 6th.

The accompanying presentation will be available on the Investor section of Bristow’s website at http://ir.bristowgroup.com/.

ABOUT BRISTOW GROUP
Bristow is the world’s leading provider of offshore oil and gas transportation, search and rescue (SAR) and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations worldwide. Bristow’s strategically located global fleet supports operations in the North Sea, Nigeria and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico; as well as in most of the other major offshore oil and gas producing regions of the world, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Guyana, Suriname and Trinidad. Bristow provides SAR services to the private sector worldwide and to the public sector for all of the United Kingdom on behalf of the Maritime and Coastguard Agency. To learn more, visit our website at www.bristowgroup.com.

Investors
Bristow Group Inc.
Grant Newman
+1 713.369.4692
InvestorRelations@bristowgroup.com


