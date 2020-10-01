 

Camden Property Trust Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) (the “Company”) announced today that its third quarter 2020 earnings will be released after the market closes on Thursday, October 29, 2020. Management will host a conference call on the following day, Friday, October 30, 2020 at 10:00 AM Central Time.

Conference Call
 Domestic Dial-In Number: (888) 317-6003
International Dial-In Number: (412) 317-6061
Passcode: 6005789
Webcast: https://services.choruscall.com/links/cpt201030.html

Conference Call Replay
 Domestic Dial-In Number: (877) 344-7529
International Dial-In Number: (412) 317-0088
Passcode: 10148079
Available Through: November 13, 2020

The complete earnings release and supplemental data will be available in the Investors section of the website.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 165 properties containing 56,383 apartment homes across the United States. Upon completion of 6 properties currently under development, the Company’s portfolio will increase to 58,051 apartment homes in 171 properties. Camden has been recognized as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For by FORTUNE magazine for 13 consecutive years, most recently ranking #18. The Company also received a Glassdoor Employeesʼ Choice Award in 2020, ranking #25 for large U.S. companies

For additional information, please contact Camden’s Investor Relations Department at (713) 354-2787 or access our website at camdenliving.com.

