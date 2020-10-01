 

Salesforce Partners with Deluxe on Season Five of Small Business Revolution Series

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.10.2020, 22:15  |  49   |   |   

Deluxe (NYSE: DLX), a Trusted Business Technology company, announced today that Salesforce, the global leader in customer relationship management, has signed on to sponsor season five of the acclaimed Deluxe series Small Business Revolution.

The two companies first came together in early 2019, when Deluxe enlisted Salesforce to accelerate the company’s go-to-market strategy and improve customer engagement. Now, Salesforce is joining season five in Fredonia, New York, to lift up small businesses as they learn to navigate a new normal.

“Salesforce is such an incredible partner for Deluxe,” said Amanda Brinkman, Chief Brand & Content Officer at Deluxe. “They share the same excitement as we do for small businesses, and their help and insight this year has allowed us to give even more back to the small businesses we work with on the show.”

“Salesforce is passionate about bringing companies and customers closer together,” said Meredith Schmidt, EVP and GM, Salesforce Essentials and SMB. “We are thrilled to be able to partner with Deluxe to help these small businesses get started on their digital journeys and continue developing long-lasting customer relationships.”

Season five of Small Business Revolution – which also features co-host and renovation icon, Ty Pennington, along with marketing professionals from Deluxe – will premiere in November on HULU, Prime Video and www.smallbusinessrevolution.org. To learn more about the Salesforce partnership visit https://smallbusinessrevolution.org/small-business-revolution/partner/ .... And to learn more about how Deluxe marketing services can help your small business, go to www.deluxe.com.

About Deluxe

Deluxe is a Trusted Business Technology company that champions business so communities thrive. Our solutions help businesses pay and get paid, accelerate growth, and operate more efficiently. For more than 100 years, we’ve been helping businesses succeed at all stages of their lifecycle, from start-up to maturity. Our unparalleled global scale supporting approximately 4.5 million small businesses, over 4,000 financial institutions, hundreds of the world’s largest consumer brands and processing more than $2.8 trillion in annual payment volume, uniquely positions Deluxe to be our customers’ most trusted business partner. To learn how we can help your business, visit us at www.deluxe.com, www.facebook.com/deluxecorp, www.linkedin.com/company/deluxe, or www.twitter.com/deluxecorp.

Deluxe Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Investor Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed ...
World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Delayed to Later This Year
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Timestream
U.S. Department of Energy Advances Nuclear Stockpile Research and Simulations with 4X More Powerful ...
UBS and Banco do Brasil Launch UBS BB Investment Bank and Unveil the Firm’s Leadership Team
Amazon Transparency Launches in Japan, Australia
Pfizer Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Investigational Gene ...
TD Ameritrade Provides Update on Regulatory Actions Related to its Acquisition by Schwab
ExxonMobil to Proceed with Payara Development Offshore Guyana
Titel
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Presents Information on Edasalonexent, a Potential Foundational Therapy ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Halo and High Tide Announce Amended Terms on Sale of KushBar Assets to Halo
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.09.20
U.S. Bank to Sponsor Season Five of Deluxe’s Small Business Revolution Reality Series
15.09.20
Deluxe to Participate in Investor Conferences
14.09.20
Deluxe Headquarters Moving to Downtown Minneapolis
09.09.20
Deluxe Building FinTech Innovation and Customer Experience Centers in new Metro Atlanta Location