Salesforce Partners with Deluxe on Season Five of Small Business Revolution Series

The two companies first came together in early 2019, when Deluxe enlisted Salesforce to accelerate the company’s go-to-market strategy and improve customer engagement. Now, Salesforce is joining season five in Fredonia, New York, to lift up small businesses as they learn to navigate a new normal.

Deluxe (NYSE: DLX), a Trusted Business Technology company, announced today that Salesforce, the global leader in customer relationship management, has signed on to sponsor season five of the acclaimed Deluxe series Small Business Revolution.

“Salesforce is such an incredible partner for Deluxe,” said Amanda Brinkman, Chief Brand & Content Officer at Deluxe. “They share the same excitement as we do for small businesses, and their help and insight this year has allowed us to give even more back to the small businesses we work with on the show.”

“Salesforce is passionate about bringing companies and customers closer together,” said Meredith Schmidt, EVP and GM, Salesforce Essentials and SMB. “We are thrilled to be able to partner with Deluxe to help these small businesses get started on their digital journeys and continue developing long-lasting customer relationships.”

Season five of Small Business Revolution – which also features co-host and renovation icon, Ty Pennington, along with marketing professionals from Deluxe – will premiere in November on HULU, Prime Video and www.smallbusinessrevolution.org. To learn more about the Salesforce partnership visit https://smallbusinessrevolution.org/small-business-revolution/partner/ .... And to learn more about how Deluxe marketing services can help your small business, go to www.deluxe.com.

About Deluxe

Deluxe is a Trusted Business Technology company that champions business so communities thrive. Our solutions help businesses pay and get paid, accelerate growth, and operate more efficiently. For more than 100 years, we’ve been helping businesses succeed at all stages of their lifecycle, from start-up to maturity. Our unparalleled global scale supporting approximately 4.5 million small businesses, over 4,000 financial institutions, hundreds of the world’s largest consumer brands and processing more than $2.8 trillion in annual payment volume, uniquely positions Deluxe to be our customers’ most trusted business partner. To learn how we can help your business, visit us at www.deluxe.com, www.facebook.com/deluxecorp, www.linkedin.com/company/deluxe, or www.twitter.com/deluxecorp.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201001005766/en/