 

Bombardier Announces Senior Management Reorganization in Support of its Transition to a Pure-play Business Jet Company

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier (TSX: BBD.B) announced today that it has begun the process of streamlining its senior leadership team as it transitions to a pure-play business jet company.  As part of this process, the Company has eliminated the Bombardier Aviation president role and announced that David Coleal will depart the Company.

“With the sale of Bombardier Transportation nearing completion, we are preparing for our future as a business aviation company,” said Éric Martel, President and Chief Executive Officer, Bombardier Inc. “Our goal is to create a leaner, more agile and customer-centric company to better capture growth opportunities with our industry leading business jet portfolio. This includes simplifying our corporate leadership structure.”

“I want to acknowledge and thank David Coleal for his many contributions to Bombardier,” Martel continued. “We wish David continued success in his future endeavours.” 

About Bombardier
With nearly 60,000 employees across two business segments, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in over 25 countries across the segments of Aviation and Transportation. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, Bombardier posted revenues of $15.8 billion. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

Bombardier is a trademark of Bombardier Inc. and its subsidiaries.

For Information
Jessica McDonald
Media Relations and Public Affairs 
Bombardier Inc.
+1 514 262 7255


