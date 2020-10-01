 

UMH Properties, Inc. Declares Common and Preferred Dividends

FREEHOLD, NJ, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 1, 2020, the Board of Directors of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) declared its quarterly cash dividend on the Company’s Common Stock of $0.18 per share payable December 15, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 16, 2020. The Company’s annual dividend rate on its Common Stock is $0.72 per share.

Also, on October 1, 2020, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.421875 per share for the period from September 1, 2020 through November 30, 2020, on the Company’s 6.75% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock payable December 15, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 16, 2020. Series C preferred share dividends are cumulative and payable quarterly at an annual rate of $1.6875 per share.

In addition, on October 1, 2020, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.3984375 per share for the period from September 1, 2020 through November 30, 2020, on the Company’s 6.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock payable December 15, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 16, 2020. Series D preferred share dividends are cumulative and payable quarterly at an annual rate of $1.59375 per share.

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland. In addition, the Company owns a portfolio of REIT securities.

Contact: Nelli Madden
732-577-9997
UMH PROPERTIES, INC.
Juniper Business Plaza
3499 Route 9 North, Suite 3-C
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 577-9997
Fax: (732) 577-9980


Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.09.20
UMH PROPERTIES, INC. ANNOUNCES PROMOTION OF NELLI MADDEN
25.09.20
UMH PROPERTIES, INC. WILL HOST THIRD QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS WEBCAST AND CONFERENCE CALL
21.09.20
UMH PROPERTIES, INC. COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF NEW YORK MANUFACTURED HOUSING COMMUNITY
11.09.20
UMH PROPERTIES, INC. ANNOUNCES REDEMPTION OF ALL OUTSTANDING 8.0% SERIES B PREFERRED STOCK