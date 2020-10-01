UMH Properties, Inc. Declares Common and Preferred Dividends

FREEHOLD, NJ, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 1, 2020, the Board of Directors of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) declared its quarterly cash dividend on the Company’s Common Stock of $0.18 per share payable December 15, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 16, 2020. The Company’s annual dividend rate on its Common Stock is $0.72 per share.



Also, on October 1, 2020, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.421875 per share for the period from September 1, 2020 through November 30, 2020, on the Company’s 6.75% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock payable December 15, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 16, 2020. Series C preferred share dividends are cumulative and payable quarterly at an annual rate of $1.6875 per share.