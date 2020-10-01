 

Indus Holdings, Inc. Homegrown Brands take 'Best Confectionery' and 'Best Baked Good' Awards at WEEDCon West 2020

California cannabis leader claims victory with celebrated line of infused edible cookies and chocolate-covered bites

SALINAS, Calif., Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proving once more that quality, attention to detail, and a commitment to using the finest ingredients and flavors wins every time, California cannabis leader Indus Holdings, Inc. (CSE: INDS; OTCQX: INDXF) has taken home two awards for owned-brands in their portfolio at the September 24 WEEDCon West event in Los Angeles, California.

This year’s WEEDCon West event saw Indus Holdings, Inc. featured alongside nearly 60 other brands, with an audience of 180 dispensary buyers. The company was honored with:

MOON edibles – which have been among the top two best-selling chocolate edible brands in California since 2016 – combine precision confectionery engineering with California’s finest chocolate and flavoring houses into potent, delicious 10mg bites; while the Original Pot Co. infuses the best elements of homemade cookies with the finest cannabis extracts that preserve the flavor of nostalgia, creating a delicious 10mg treat.

In honoring both brands, WEEDCon judges recognized Indus’ continued commitment to:

  • Locally sourced ingredients and, in the case of MOON, chocolate from the famed Guittard Chocolate Company
  • Consistent dosing using the highest quality cannabinoids and Terpenes
  • In-house confectionery recipes developed under the direction of Indus Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Mark Ainsworth, himself an acclaimed pastry chef

“It is an honor to be recognized for our work, and these awards speak directly to the dedication, creativity, and commitment of the Indus team,” says Mr. Ainsworth. “Since the beginning, Indus has worked tirelessly to revise and adapt our recipes and processes to meet the evolving demands of our consumers.

“This accomplishment reinforces our rigorous go-to-market process, which has been thoughtfully developed and implemented by our operations team.”

MOON and Original Pot Co. are both Indus Holdings, Inc. originals, conceived and produced at the company’s Northern California headquarters and available at licensed retailers statewide. More information on both brands can be found at indusholdingco.com.

