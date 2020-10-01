 

ASGN Incorporated Acquires Skyris, LLC

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN), one of the foremost providers of IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors, announced today the acquisition of Skyris, LLC (“Skyris” or “the Company”), which is now part of ASGN’s ECS segment. Skyris will be integrated into ECS’ mission solutions business unit focused on a range of cutting-edge and technically complex Department of Defense (DoD), intelligence community and other federal civilian programs and missions.

Founded in 2010 in Fredericksburg, Virginia, Skyris is one of the largest providers of remote sensing and data science expertise to the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA), the agency responsible for providing geospatial intelligence in support of defense and other national security missions. The Company is a prime contractor on several NGA contract vehicles, including the Multi-Intelligence Analytical Collection Support Services contract.

Skyris is one of the few companies in its industry that addresses all geospatial intelligence remote sensing methodologies. The Company maintains a proprietary Data-as-a-Service offering, which expedites the collection and analysis of open-source intelligence data at scale. Skyris’ expertise and NGA relationships enhance ECS’ own defense and intelligence community depth.

Commenting on the acquisition, Ted Hanson, ASGN President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Skyris’ proven success, rare technical talent, and reputation as a trusted partner to the NGA are a strong strategic fit for ECS. By leveraging ECS’ platform of capabilities, customers, contract pathways, and cutting-edge technology partnerships alongside Skyris’ geospatial intelligence and data expertise, ASGN will further advance the mission-critical solutions we offer our customers.”

“ECS welcomes the Skyris team,” said George Wilson, President of ECS. “The demands and data requirements of the intelligence community continue to accelerate. As a result, the need for cleared remote sensing and data-science-related expertise outweighs the available workforce. Skyris is meeting and exceeding the mission needs of its customers. We look forward to supporting Skyris’ current contracts as well as accelerating our growth together.”

