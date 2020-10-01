MFS Announces Closed-End Fund Distributions
MFS Investment Management (MFS) announced today monthly distributions of the following closed-end funds, all with declaration dates of October 1, 2020, ex-dividend dates of October 13, 2020, record dates of October 14, 2020, and payable dates of October 30, 2020:
|
Fund (ticker)
Income/
Share
Other
Sources/
Share*
Total
Amount/
Share
MFS Charter Income Trust
(NYSE: MCR)^
$0.0000
$0.058560
$0.058560
MFS Government Markets Income Trust
(NYSE: MGF)^
$0.0000
$0.029080
$0.029080
MFS High Income Municipal Trust
(NYSE: CXE)
$0.0210
$0.0000
$0.0210
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust
(NYSE: CMU)
$0.01850
$0.0000
$0.01850
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund
(NYSE: CIF)^
$0.0000
$0.019090
$0.019090
MFS Intermediate Income Trust
(NYSE: MIN)^
$0.0000
$0.028340
$0.028340
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust
(NYSE: CXH)
$0.0380
$0.0000
$0.0380
MFS Multimarket Income Trust
(NYSE: MMT)^
$0.0000
$0.041740
$0.041740
MFS Municipal Income Trust
(NYSE: MFM)
$0.0270
$0.0000
$0.0270
MFS Special Value Trust
(NYSE: MFV)^
$0.0000
$0.043640
0 Kommentare