 

Ingevity announces dates for third quarter earnings release and webcast

Ingevity Corporation (NYSE: NGVT) today announced that it will release its third quarter earnings after the stock market close on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020.

The company will host a live webcast on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at 10 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss third quarter 2020 fiscal results. The webcast can be accessed through the investors section of Ingevity’s website, or via this link: Ingevity Q3 2020 earnings webcast.

You may also listen to the conference call by dialing 877-407-2991 (inside the U.S.) or 201-389-0925 (outside the U.S.), at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the event.

For those unable to join the live event, a replay of the webcast will be available beginning at approximately 2 p.m. (Eastern Time) on Oct. 29, 2020, through Nov. 29, 2020: Ingevity Q3 2020 earnings webcast replay.

Information on how to access the webcast and conference call, along with a slide deck containing other relevant financial and statistical information, will be posted to the investors section of Ingevity’s website at www.ingevity.com prior to the call.

Ingevity: Purify, Protect and Enhance

Ingevity provides specialty chemicals, high-performance carbon materials and engineered polymers that purify, protect and enhance the world around us. Through a team of talented and experienced people, Ingevity develops, manufactures, and brings to market products and processes that help customers solve complex problems. These products are used in a variety of demanding applications, including asphalt paving, oil exploration and production, agrochemicals, adhesives, lubricants, publication inks, coatings, elastomers, bioplastics and automotive components that reduce gasoline vapor emissions. Headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina, Ingevity operates from 25 locations around the world and employs approximately 1,850 people. The company is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: NGVT). For more information visit www.ingevity.com.

