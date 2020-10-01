Elmer Bancorp, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend

ELMER BANCORP, INC. (“Elmer Bancorp” or the “Company”) (OTC Pink: ELMA), parent company of The First National Bank of Elmer (the “Bank”), announced that the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend on October 1, 2020 in the amount of $0.16 per common share, payable on November 2, 2020 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on October 16, 2020.

The Board of Directors made a difficult decision to suspend the payment of the Company’s semi-annual dividend of $0.30 per common share on April 1, 2020 reflecting the need to conserve capital due to the uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. Brian W. Jones, President and CEO of the Company stated, “The Board believes that while many challenges remain in the economic environment, the Board of Directors found it appropriate to provide the shareholders with a return on their investment while remaining cautious about the current degree of unpredictability in the market.”