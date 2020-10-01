 

Inseego Corp. Appoints Christopher Lytle to Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.10.2020, 22:15  |  41   |   |   

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) (the “Company”), a pioneer in 5G and intelligent IoT device-to-cloud solutions, today announced that its Board of Directors approved an increase in the number of authorized directors on the Board from five to six and appointed Christopher Lytle to the Board to fill the newly created directorship, effective October 1, 2020.

“On behalf of Inseego and the Board of Directors, I am pleased to welcome Chris Lytle to Inseego’s board,” said Dan Mondor, chairman and CEO of Inseego. “Chris was instrumental in helping set the Company’s strategic direction as our former Chief Strategy Officer, followed by EVP of our Enterprise SaaS business, and as a consultant including his most recent role as Head of Government Affairs. As we add a differentiated software stack to our 5G products, Chris adds strength to the board around key edge compute and cloud-native applications. We look forward to Chris’s contributions to our strategic direction and continued efforts of increasing value to our shareholders.”

Mr. Lytle is a proven leader with extensive experience providing strategic vision to SaaS-based businesses and investing in technology companies. He has been serving in a consulting capacity as Inseego’s Head of Government Affairs since April 2020 and has been providing strategic consulting services to the Company since 2018. Mr. Lytle previously served as the Company’s Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Vice President of Enterprise SaaS Solutions from August 2017 to October 2018. Prior to joining Inseego, Mr. Lytle was President of Cavulus, a privately-held SaaS-based technology provider in the healthcare industry. Before joining Cavulus, Mr. Lytle was a Managing Director at Morgan Stanley and previously was Lead Portfolio Manager of RCL Capital, a hedge fund focused on small and mid-cap telecom and wireless technology businesses. He also recently became Chairman of Prolifiq, a leading cloud-native provider of sales- enablement applications to Salesforce customers. Mr. Lytle holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from Lafayette College.

About Inseego Corp.

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) is an industry pioneer in smart device-to-cloud solutions that extend the 5G network edge, enabling broader 5G coverage, multi-gigabit data speeds, low latency and strong security to deliver highly reliable internet access. Our innovative mobile broadband and fixed wireless access (FWA) solutions incorporate the most advanced technologies (including 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6 and others) into a wide range of products that provide robust connectivity indoors, outdoors and in the harshest industrial environments. Designed and developed in the USA, Inseego products and SaaS solutions build on the company’s patented technologies to provide the highest quality wireless connectivity for service providers, enterprises, and government entities worldwide. www.inseego.com #Putting5GtoWork

2020. Inseego Corp. All rights reserved. The Inseego name and logo are trademarks of Inseego Corp. Other Company, product or service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

Inseego Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Investor Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed ...
World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Delayed to Later This Year
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Timestream
U.S. Department of Energy Advances Nuclear Stockpile Research and Simulations with 4X More Powerful ...
UBS and Banco do Brasil Launch UBS BB Investment Bank and Unveil the Firm’s Leadership Team
Amazon Transparency Launches in Japan, Australia
Pfizer Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Investigational Gene ...
TD Ameritrade Provides Update on Regulatory Actions Related to its Acquisition by Schwab
ExxonMobil to Proceed with Payara Development Offshore Guyana
Titel
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Presents Information on Edasalonexent, a Potential Foundational Therapy ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Halo and High Tide Announce Amended Terms on Sale of KushBar Assets to Halo
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.09.20
Introducing the Inseego 5G MiFi M2000 mobile hotspot for global markets
09.09.20
New Inseego 5G MiFi Hotspot Delivers Breakthrough Performance on Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband Network