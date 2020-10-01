 

More Than 500 AMC Theatres Locations to Be Open by Mid-October as AMC Prepares to Resume Operations at 23 Theatres in North Carolina Between Friday October 9 and Friday October 16

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.10.2020   

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC), the largest theatrical exhibitor in the United States, in Europe & the Middle East and the world, today announced that more than 500 AMC locations would be operating by mid-October, as the Company plans to resume operations at 23 locations in North Carolina during the coming weeks. Combined with the recent announcement of reopenings in California and Michigan, AMC anticipates reopening 37 theatres in the first three Fridays of October.

On October 9, AMC will reopen 12 of its highest-volume theatres in North Carolina, followed by an additional 11 locations on October 16. The full list of reopenings and timing can be found below.

Moving past more than 500 reopened theatres is a significant milestone for AMC, which closed all its 600-plus theatre circuit in March. AMC will reopen its remaining theatres once authorized to do so by state and local officials. All reopened AMCs stringently enforce AMC Safe & Clean and follow all local guidelines and directives.

AMC CEO Adam Aron commented: “We continue to be highly encouraged to be able to welcome even more guests back to the magic of moviegoing, at AMC locations in North Carolina. We continue to reopen responsibly. The feedback we’ve received from our guests indicate that our AMC Safe & Clean policies and protocols are working exactly as intended. We’re seeing record-high guest scores for the cleanliness of our theatres, far exceeding the marks we’ve received in the decades we’ve been tracking guest feedback. AMC Safe & Clean is the cornerstone of our efforts to woo back moviegoers to cinemas. Our AMC Safe & Clean protocols feature social distancing, mandatory mask wearing, the easy availability of disinfecting wipes and hand sanitizer, along with high tech solutions like electrostatic sprayers, HEPA vacuums and enhanced air filtration through MERV 13 filters, as well as numerous other new safety and cleanliness procedures.”

For full title and showtime information, moviegoers should check their theatre’s webpage on amctheatres.com.

AMC SAFE & CLEAN

Upon returning to the movies, AMC guests can expect to experience AMC’s comprehensive health and sanitation program: AMC Safe & Clean, which was developed under advisement of current & former faculty of Harvard University’s prestigious School of Public Health as well as the No. 1 U.S. cleaning brand, The Clorox Company.

