LPL Financial Congratulates Advisor on Lifetime Achievement Award for Charitable Work

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq:LPLA), a leading retail investment advisory firm, independent broker-dealer and registered investment advisor (RIA) custodian, today announced that financial advisor Lynn L. Chen-Zhang of Zhang Financial in Portage, Mich. has received the 2020 Invest in Others Lifetime Achievement Award, one of five awards presented virtually during the 14th Annual Invest in Others Awards. She earned the honor for her charitable work with the Western Michigan University Foundation, which received a $55,000 donation from the Invest in Others Charitable Foundation, the highest amount awarded among the five categories.



The Invest in Others Awards program recognizes the charitable work of financial advisors in communities across the country and around the world. The Lifetime Achievement Award is presented annually to a financial advisor who has made a profound contribution to a nonprofit organization through an established history of distinguished service, leadership and inspiration for at least 20 years, helping the organization evolve and creating a lasting impact on its future.

“I am greatly honored and humbled to receive this award,” said Chen-Zhang, COO for Zhang Financial. “One cannot help but get inspired by all of the finalists’ stories. It is absolutely amazing to see how financial advisors are making a huge impact in so many different ways. As advisors, our knowledge and expertise are very much desired, needed and appreciated by almost all charitable organizations. It is very rewarding to see how your philanthropic work has made a difference in the community and has made other people’s lives better.”

Chen-Zhang is a first-generation immigrant who came to the United States with $500 and a scholarship to Western Michigan University (WMU). She believes the scholarship changed her life and the education she received at WMU opened the door to a world of possibilities. For more than 20 years, Chen-Zhang has given back to her alma mater, with her time and talent, to help make sure all students have the opportunity to reach their goals and their potential. Her presence on campus has inspired many students, and she has earned the distinction as the university’s most-requested speaker. Lynn currently serves as president of the WMU Foundation and vice chair of the University’s Board of Trustees.