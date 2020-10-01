 

LPL Financial Congratulates Advisor on Lifetime Achievement Award for Charitable Work

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.10.2020, 22:30  |  34   |   |   

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq:LPLA), a leading retail investment advisory firm, independent broker-dealer and registered investment advisor (RIA) custodian, today announced that financial advisor Lynn L. Chen-Zhang of Zhang Financial in Portage, Mich. has received the 2020 Invest in Others Lifetime Achievement Award, one of five awards presented virtually during the 14th Annual Invest in Others Awards. She earned the honor for her charitable work with the Western Michigan University Foundation, which received a $55,000 donation from the Invest in Others Charitable Foundation, the highest amount awarded among the five categories.

The Invest in Others Awards program recognizes the charitable work of financial advisors in communities across the country and around the world. The Lifetime Achievement Award is presented annually to a financial advisor who has made a profound contribution to a nonprofit organization through an established history of distinguished service, leadership and inspiration for at least 20 years, helping the organization evolve and creating a lasting impact on its future.

“I am greatly honored and humbled to receive this award,” said Chen-Zhang, COO for Zhang Financial. “One cannot help but get inspired by all of the finalists’ stories. It is absolutely amazing to see how financial advisors are making a huge impact in so many different ways. As advisors, our knowledge and expertise are very much desired, needed and appreciated by almost all charitable organizations. It is very rewarding to see how your philanthropic work has made a difference in the community and has made other people’s lives better.”

Chen-Zhang is a first-generation immigrant who came to the United States with $500 and a scholarship to Western Michigan University (WMU). She believes the scholarship changed her life and the education she received at WMU opened the door to a world of possibilities. For more than 20 years, Chen-Zhang has given back to her alma mater, with her time and talent, to help make sure all students have the opportunity to reach their goals and their potential. Her presence on campus has inspired many students, and she has earned the distinction as the university’s most-requested speaker. Lynn currently serves as president of the WMU Foundation and vice chair of the University’s Board of Trustees.

Seite 1 von 3
LPL Financial Holdings Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Director Declaration
Auxly Strengthens its Board and Announces Additional Steps on Path to Profitability
Nanox Announces Live Demonstration of its Nanox.ARC System at Radiology Society of North America ...
Repligen and Navigo Proteins Announce Achievement of Key Milestone in Developing an Affinity Resin ...
Enlivex Reports Positive Allocetra Trial Results in COVID-19 Patients in Severe/Critical Condition
Zolgensma data including patients with more severe SMA at baseline further demonstrate therapeutic ...
Endeavour Silver Announces At-The-Market Offering of up to US$60 Million
California Gold Provides Corporate Update and Announces Leadership Changes
Solid Biosciences Announces FDA Lifts Clinical Hold on IGNITE DMD Clinical Trial
NOVAGOLD Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Update on the Advancement of the Donlin Gold Project:
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Director Declaration
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
Generex Biotechnology Subsidiary NuGenHealth Contracts with Paradise Valley Family Medicine to ...
First Majestic Provides SAT Tax Dispute Update
CytoDyn to Hold 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders on September 30, 2020
Perseus Mining Acquires Bagoé Gold Project
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22:05 Uhr
LPL Financial Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call
29.09.20
LPL Financial Welcomes Hendrix Group Financial Services
28.09.20
Barron’s Ranks LPL Financial-Affiliated Rias Among Top 100 Firms
22.09.20
North Bend Wealth Management Launches With Support of LPL Strategic Wealth Services
16.09.20
LPL Financial Welcomes SGC Financial and Insurance Services
15.09.20
LPL Financial Advisors Ranked Among Top 100 Independent Advisors Nationwide
15.09.20
LPL Financial Reports Monthly Activity for August 2020
14.09.20
LPL Financial Welcomes JTL Wealth Partners
10.09.20
River’s Edge Wealth Partners Launches With Support of LPL Strategic Wealth Services
08.09.20
LPL Financial Welcomes Financial Advisor Forrest Williams, Jr.