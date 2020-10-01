 

Global ERP Solution Provider BST Global Names New Chief Executive Officer and New President

TAMPA, Florida, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BST Global announced today that Javier A. Baldor has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer and Carlos A. Baldor Jr. appointed as President. 

This announcement comes in light of the passing of BST Global's Founder, President & CEO Carlos A. Baldor Sr. in August 2020. Carlos Sr. had prepared years in advance the company's succession plan, which included his two sons successfully carrying on the global business. 

Javier A. Baldor, who previously served as the company's Executive Vice President, joined BST Global in 1989 and has served in various capacities during his tenure. In 1999, Javier was the primary catalyst in establishing a global vision for the company, which now operates across an international network of offices and has clients leveraging BST Global's solutions in 65 countries on six continents. As Chief Executive Officer, Javier will continue to lead a global team of professionals responsible for the market introduction of BST Global's business software products and solutions. He will also be instrumental in crafting and implementing the company's business strategy, overall vision and mission with Carlos Jr. and the BST Global leadership team.

Carlos A. Baldor Jr. previously served as the company's Vice President. Carlos Jr. joined BST Global in 1988 as part of the Documentation team, and in 1990, he became a member of the Design team for BST RDBMIS. In 1993, he was named Manager of the Training and Support teams. From 1997 to 2005, Carlos Jr. was the Manager of the Product Development team – when BST Enterprise was designed, developed and brought to market. In 2005, he was named the Director of Design and was involved in new product development. In 2016, Carlos Jr. was appointed Vice President overseeing the Operations and Product Delivery teams to ensure they were supported to achieve their goals, and produce the most meaningful products possible. In addition to helping drive the company's business strategy execution, Carlos Jr. will also focus on mentoring and coaching the next level of BST Global's future leadership.

FROM THE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
"My father built this business from the ground up, which has flourished over many decades, by clearly fostering a vision and leading by his example of sheer dedication, compassion and hard work. It is a privilege and great honor to follow in his footsteps, continue the mission that he started nearly 50 years ago and build upon it with an extraordinary team of professionals around the world." – Javier A. Baldor, Chief Executive Officer, BST Global 

FROM THE PRESIDENT
"Carlos Sr. was an engineer by schooling and enjoyed using technology to solve problems. He was a true innovator and pioneer leveraging technology since the early 1970s when computers were in their infancy. This spirit has always excited me and it continues to fuel the company as it looks forward to the future with the goal of helping our clients and users achieve more and make their lives easier." – Carlos A. Baldor Jr., President, BST Global 

ABOUT BST GLOBAL 
BST Global designs, develops and deploys project-based ERP solutions specifically for the world's leading architects, engineers and consultancies around the globe. More than 120,000 professionals across six continents and 65 countries rely on BST Global's solutions each day to successfully manage their projects, resources, finances and client relationships. With unrivaled industry knowledge, BST Global serves as trusted partners to its loyal clients and remains at the forefront of innovation to evolve its products for the greater good. For more information, visit www.BSTGlobal.com.

