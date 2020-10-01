DGAP-Adhoc TUI AG: Statement in response to current press reports with respect to a potential equity raise of TUI AG
DGAP-Ad-hoc: TUI AG / Key word(s): Statement
Inside Information according to article 17 MAR
Statement in response to current press reports with respect to a potential equity raise of TUI AG
Hanover, 01.10.2020. Against the background of current press reports, TUI AG states, in view of the still very volatile market environment resulting from the COVID 19 crisis, it continues evaluating various measures to achieve an optimal balance sheet structure and maturity profile. Among the measures currently being considered, is also a short to mid-term capital increase, with a volume - if implemented - which would be significantly lower than the EUR 1-1.5 billion mentioned in the press. A decision on whether such a measure will be implemented has not yet been made. The timing and volume of such a measure have also not yet been determined.
ANALYST & INVESTOR ENQUIRIES
Mathias Kiep, Group Director Investor Relations
and Corporate Finance
Tel: +44 (0)1293 645 925/
+49 (0)511 566 1425
|Nicola Gehrt, Director, Head of Group Investor Relations
|Tel: +49 (0)511 566 1435
Contacts for Analysts and Investors in UK, Ireland and Americas
|Hazel Chung, Senior Investor Relations Manager
|Tel: +44 (0)1293 645 823
|Corvin Martens, Senior Investor Relations Manager
|Tel: +49 (0)170 566 2321
