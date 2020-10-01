DGAP-Ad-hoc: TUI AG / Key word(s): Statement TUI AG: Statement in response to current press reports with respect to a potential equity raise of TUI AG 01-Oct-2020 / 22:32 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hanover, 01.10.2020. Against the background of current press reports, TUI AG states, in view of the still very volatile market environment resulting from the COVID 19 crisis, it continues evaluating various measures to achieve an optimal balance sheet structure and maturity profile. Among the measures currently being considered, is also a short to mid-term capital increase, with a volume - if implemented - which would be significantly lower than the EUR 1-1.5 billion mentioned in the press. A decision on whether such a measure will be implemented has not yet been made. The timing and volume of such a measure have also not yet been determined.



