 

BURNCO Landscape Centres Joins SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE: SITE) announced today that BURNCO Landscape Centres Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of BURNCO Rock Products Ltd., has joined SiteOne. BURNCO Landscape Centres serves the three western Canadian provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, and Saskatchewan from 12 locations focused on the distribution of hardscapes and landscape supplies to landscape professionals.

“BURNCO Landscape Centres is a market leader in Western Canada and a great fit with SiteOne as they expand our product offering in these provinces to include hardscapes and landscape supplies, complementing our growing irrigation and agronomics presence there. This addition moves us strongly forward on our mission to be the best full-line distributor to landscape professionals in all major U.S. and Canadian markets,” said Doug Black, Chairman and CEO of SiteOne Landscape Supply.

Scott Burns, Chairman and CEO of BURNCO Rock Products, noted: “The BURNCO organization has developed a strong relationship at the leadership level with SiteOne over a number of years. We believe SiteOne acquiring our landscape supply business opens a new and winning chapter for the landscape centres’ employees, customers and suppliers in Western Canada. We expect SiteOne will be an excellent owner for the business and look forward to continuing to work closely with them in future.”

Morgan Martel, BURNCO Landscape Centres long-time president, will continue to lead the company. “Morgan and his team are focused on providing excellent quality, service and value to their customers, and we are excited to have them as part of our family. We are committed to delivering the best customer experience in the green industry and the combination of the BURNCO landscape centres and SiteOne brings us one step closer to achieving that goal,” said Black.“ This is our 7th acquisition in 2020 as we continue to expand into new markets and increase the number of markets where we provide a full range of landscape supplies and services to our customers.”

About SiteOne Landscape Supply:

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE: SITE), is the largest and only national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States and has a growing presence in Canada. Its customers are primarily residential and commercial landscape professionals who specialize in the design, installation and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses and other outdoor spaces. Visit www.siteone.com for information.

About BURNCO Rock Products:

BURNCO Rock Products Ltd is a fourth generation family business established in Calgary in 1912 by James F. Burns. The company has operations in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Texas and Colorado. Headquartered in Calgary, BURNCO produces high-quality aggregate, paving asphalt and ready-mix concrete for its valued customers. For more information, visit www.burnco.com.

